ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWlwC_0k2FvDS900

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there.

Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.

New laws to take effect in Ohio

The ODOT team consisted of workers from District 4 in Akron, District 11 in New Philadelphia and District 12 in Cleveland. They worked closely with the New York and New Jersey Departments of Transportation.

Ray Marsch, with ODOT District 4, said it was a great group effort between all the government agencies. He said he has never seen that much snow in his life.

“If you go to the mall around February, toward the end of winter, and you see this 5-, 6-foot piles of snow in the mall parking lot, that is what you are seeing on these side roads,” Marsch said.

He said the roads were already plowed, but they were getting the large piles of snow off the edge of the road and the sidewalk and taking it to a dump site.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

How are Valley bridges doing?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Each bridge in the Valley falls in a range of different conditions. The law requires them to be inspected every year. The results in Mahoning County sit inside a binder in Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti’s office. Ginnetti feels the county has been aggressive...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy