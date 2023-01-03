Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there.

Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.

The ODOT team consisted of workers from District 4 in Akron, District 11 in New Philadelphia and District 12 in Cleveland. They worked closely with the New York and New Jersey Departments of Transportation.

Ray Marsch, with ODOT District 4, said it was a great group effort between all the government agencies. He said he has never seen that much snow in his life.

“If you go to the mall around February, toward the end of winter, and you see this 5-, 6-foot piles of snow in the mall parking lot, that is what you are seeing on these side roads,” Marsch said.

He said the roads were already plowed, but they were getting the large piles of snow off the edge of the road and the sidewalk and taking it to a dump site.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.