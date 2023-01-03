Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Related
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar.
15 developments and restaurants coming to San Antonio in 2023
Last year was all about groundwork. This year, we're gearing up for grand openings.
Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14
New to the SA pizza scene, spots like Via313 and Fiume are geared up to celebrate the weeklong food holiday.
San Antonio Current
20 iconic San Antonio bars and restaurants everyone should try at least once
San Antonio residents are lucky to live in a vibrant culinary destination. From Texas-style barbecue to fiery Sichuan food and almost everything in between, our restaurant scene is full of great dining options. To narrow things down, we complied this streamlined list of must-visit spots — places that are iconic...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of the late wife of Luby's founder is back on the market with a $550,000 price cut
An elegant Alamo Heights home previously owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the late wife of the founder of the iconic Luby's cafeteria chain, was listed a week ago for $1.95 million. The property originally hit the market in February of last year with a $2.5 million price tag. The three-bedroom,...
KSAT 12
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
KENS 5
Best chicken ever? Inside Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio
People have been waiting for Dave's Hot Chicken to open in San Antonio. Lexi Hazlett went for the soft opening, and the line was out the door.
KENS 5
'Let it blow your mind'; Inside the new Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — On Neighborhood Eats, we've taken on ghost peppers, devil dust, scorpion sauce, and many more spicy things that many have to sign a waiver just to taste. So, when a new spicy chicken sandwich announced its opening, we were one of the first people there. It's...
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
KSAT 12
San Antonio nightlife, business community mourns death of influential St. Mary’s bar owner
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio nightlife and live music community is mourning the loss of an influential figure on the St. Mary’s strip. Blayne Tucker, 42, died Friday morning on Dec. 30. His cause of death is unknown. Tucker was a beloved friend and co-owner of The...
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring
Veteran-owned 28 Songs will take over a space at the new Main & Market development in Boerne.
San Antonio Current
A meticulously restored 1929 Tudor-style mansion in Olmos Park is now on the market.
A Tudor-style home featuring exquisite millwork, a ceiling mural and numerous other architectural details has hit the market for $2.1 million. The two-story home was constructed in 1929, and its interior restoration captures details from both the Art Deco and Arts and Crafts styles, according to its sales listing. The 5,000-square-foot property include four bedrooms, four and a half baths plus a solarium overlooking a saltwater pool and elegantly manicured backyard.
Night of live jazz music in Travis Park hosted by Centro San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Looking for something fun to do with a date or your family that won't cost you anything?. Centro San Antonio and Travis Park are hosting a night of live jazz music from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m on Wednesday January 4 and January 11. The ice...
New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio
Rio Azùl is taking over the space of downtown's now-defunct V Lounge.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
San Antonio's rental market increasingly competitive, report says
For every vacant rental property in San Antonio, there are 12 potential tenants, according to the report.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0