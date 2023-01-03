ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 6

 

uams.edu

UAMS Renames Seed of Hope Garden in Honor of the Late Janett Crain

Jan. 5, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — In what was an emotional and touching ceremony, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) honored the memory of Janett Crain by renaming the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute’s Seed of Hope Garden to the Janett Crain Seed of Hope Garden.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

UAMS College of Public Health Plays Key Role in Helping Vaccinate Arkansans

Jan. 6, 2023 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health played a key role in an initiative to help increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas counties where the percentage of residents vaccinated is below 50%. The Vaccine REACH (Reaching Everyone...
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location

A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center

Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Metova relocates HQ from Tennessee to Ledger in downtown Bentonville

Metova Inc., a Tennessee-based software development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Franklin, Tenn., to Bentonville. The company announced the move Thursday (Jan. 5) while also disclosing that its internal management team has acquired the firm from Lightview Capital, a Summit, N.J.-based private equity firm. Financial terms were not...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

