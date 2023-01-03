ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT. Age: 31. Address: ROCK...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater Memorial Continues Discussion on Weapons Policy

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employees and the board of trustees are continuing to update its violence prevention policy after more suggested changes were proposed at a recent meeting. During the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, trustee Ed Tardoni asked staff to continue working on...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
SLIB Approves Sweetwater Memorial’s Lab Grant Request

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With funding secured, the $8.7 million lab renovation and expansion at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will move forward. During the MHSC Board of Trustees’ meeting this afternoon, CEO Irene Richardson told the board the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the hospital’s lab renovation request for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

