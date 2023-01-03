Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT. Age: 31. Address: ROCK...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Continues Discussion on Weapons Policy
ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employees and the board of trustees are continuing to update its violence prevention policy after more suggested changes were proposed at a recent meeting. During the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, trustee Ed Tardoni asked staff to continue working on...
sweetwaternow.com
SLIB Approves Sweetwater Memorial’s Lab Grant Request
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With funding secured, the $8.7 million lab renovation and expansion at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will move forward. During the MHSC Board of Trustees’ meeting this afternoon, CEO Irene Richardson told the board the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the hospital’s lab renovation request for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs City Council Approves Changes to Service Animal Ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS — Service animal owners will no longer be restricted to the number of animals they can own after the Rock Springs City Council passed an ordinance on final reading this week. The Council met for the first time in 2023 Tuesday night and addressed several changes to...
Comments / 0