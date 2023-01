The Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team takes the ice for the first time in nearly four weeks Friday night as they will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule by hosting the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena. Minnesota and St. Cloud State will represent the west while New Hampshire and Merrimack represent the east. Each western team will play one game against each eastern team either Friday or Saturday with all four games at Ridder Arena.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO