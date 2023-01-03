ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TLC's Chilli Dating 'Boy Meets World' Actor, Rep Confirms

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peVhI_0k2FuKfR00
L: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images, R: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are bringing fans way back with their newfound romance.

The TLC singer, 51, and the Mrs. Doubtfire actor, 42, are now a couple, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to PEOPLE in a Jan. 3 statement.

The two '90s pop culture icons were previously spotted in Aug. 2022 cozying up on a beach in Hawaii together, but it wasn't just a summer fling as the couple celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli's family in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the singer's rep.

Chilli and her Instagram-official boyfriend also got together for New Year's, later sharing a video of the couple dancing in matching holiday onesies while A-ha's "Take on Me" played in the background.

"#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute," Chilli captioned the candid clip.

"This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel gushed in a comment.

"My 90s heart is bursting with joy for both of you! ❤️🎉," another user exclaimed.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005, and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan revealed to the outlet. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

The two's relationship comes three months after Lawrence and his ex-wife Cheryl Burke dissolved their marriage of three years, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as Jan. 7.

Chilli was previously connected to R&B artist Usher before their breakup in 2003. She also has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin, per PEOPLE.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Oh, baby! Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner, Logic and more are expanding their families by welcoming new babies in 2023. The former The Hills star announced on January 1 that girlfriend Tia Blanco pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, […]
People

Shanna Moakler Confirms Death of 'Beautiful and Kind and Loving' Mother Gail

Shanna Moakler tells PEOPLE her mother Gail was her "best friend and I will miss her every day of my life" Shanna Moakler is mourning the death of her beloved mother Gail. The television personality shared with PEOPLE that Gail has died at age 77. "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she shares. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be." "As a mother she was loving,...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Parade

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Deadline

Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80

Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Parade

Ricki Lake Shares Raw Footage of Shaving Her Head in Hair Transformation Video

Ricki Lake got real about her personal lifelong struggle with hair loss, revealing the raw video footage of when she shaved all her hair off in 2019. Sharing the video on Instagram, Lake wrote a bit about her story in the caption, saying, "3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss."
Parade

Sharon Osbourne Provides Health Update Explaining Her Sudden Medical Scare

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about her recent medical situation. As Parade previously reported, Osbourne was "rushed to the hospital on Friday, Dec. 16, after emergency personnel responded to a call at the Glen Tavern Inn in Ventura County, Calif."—the location where her son confirmed they were filming the paranormal Travel Channel series, Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Parade

250 of the Coolest "M" Baby Name Ideas for Girls Born in 2023

Picking out a name for your new little munchkin can be quite a daunting task. When you look for a baby girl name that starts with the letter "M," you should keep in mind that a good name is unique. Your little girl will carry that name with her for the rest of her life, so it is important that you choose the best possible "M" girl baby name for your daughter!
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’

The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it. It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
Parade

Parade

73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy