TLC's Chilli Dating 'Boy Meets World' Actor, Rep Confirms

L: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images, R: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are bringing fans way back with their newfound romance.

The TLC singer, 51, and the Mrs. Doubtfire actor, 42, are now a couple, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to PEOPLE in a Jan. 3 statement.

The two '90s pop culture icons were previously spotted in Aug. 2022 cozying up on a beach in Hawaii together, but it wasn't just a summer fling as the couple celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli's family in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the singer's rep.

Chilli and her Instagram-official boyfriend also got together for New Year's, later sharing a video of the couple dancing in matching holiday onesies while A-ha's "Take on Me" played in the background.

"#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute," Chilli captioned the candid clip.

"This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel gushed in a comment.

"My 90s heart is bursting with joy for both of you! ❤️🎉," another user exclaimed.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005, and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan revealed to the outlet. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

The two's relationship comes three months after Lawrence and his ex-wife Cheryl Burke dissolved their marriage of three years, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as Jan. 7.

Chilli was previously connected to R&B artist Usher before their breakup in 2003. She also has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin, per PEOPLE.