BBC

Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre eyeing silverware despite poor form

Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey believes the team can bounce back from a poor run of results and finish the season strongly. The Irish province travel to face...
BBC

Ben Healy: Potential Scotland fly-half to join Edinburgh from Munster

Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal. The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents. Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances. "It's clear how much they want to...
BBC

The Football News Show: Is Europe a realistic ambition for Fulham ?

Having been relegated at the first time of asking in their previous two Premier League campaigns, Fulham are pushing the top six as the season approaches the halfway stage. Sarah Keig from Fulham Lilies tells The Football News Show how avoiding relegation remains the priority but that the club should be aiming to finish in the top half of the table.
BBC

Bethany England: Tottenham sign Chelsea forward on three-and-a-half year deal

Tottenham have signed forward Bethany England from Chelsea on a three-and-a-half year deal until June 2026. England, 28, joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles in 2016 and went on to score 74 goals in 164 appearances. The England international was part of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 winning squad and has scored...
BBC

England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica

Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
The Guardian

Nick Evans named England’s attack coach for Six Nations campaign

England have recruited Nick Evans, the Harlequins attack and backs coach, on a short-term contract for the upcoming Six Nations. The 42-year-old former All Blacks fly-half will work as attack coach under the new head coach Steve Borthwick while remaining in his job at Quins. An RFU statement said Evans...
BBC

Cardiff's Liam Williams and Scarlets' Leigh Halfpenny set for rare face-off

Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny have been team-mates over the years for Scarlets, Wales and the...
The Independent

Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballer

Gianluca Vialli was a great leader for Italy, Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has said in a tribute to the football player who has died at the age of 58.The Chelsea, Juventus and Italy legend enjoyed a glittering career and went on to enjoy huge success as manager at Stamford Bridge.Vialli passed away following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.“He was a great player but, first of all, he was a great man. He taught us a lot of things... He was a great leader for Italy,” Stellini said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Graeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca VialliGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca VialliChelsea, Juventus and Italy legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Focus on Graham Potter and boardroom after defeat

Chelsea's season continues to go into reverse and it was a damning sign of their current reduced status that Graham Potter's side departed to a smattering of polite applause following the home defeat to Manchester City. No show of anger. No dissent aimed at players or manager after the sort...

