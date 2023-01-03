Gianluca Vialli was a great leader for Italy, Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has said in a tribute to the football player who has died at the age of 58.The Chelsea, Juventus and Italy legend enjoyed a glittering career and went on to enjoy huge success as manager at Stamford Bridge.Vialli passed away following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.“He was a great player but, first of all, he was a great man. He taught us a lot of things... He was a great leader for Italy,” Stellini said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Graeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca VialliGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca VialliChelsea, Juventus and Italy legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle

13 HOURS AGO