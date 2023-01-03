Read full article on original website
Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre eyeing silverware despite poor form
Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey believes the team can bounce back from a poor run of results and finish the season strongly. The Irish province travel to face...
Ben Healy: Potential Scotland fly-half to join Edinburgh from Munster
Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal. The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents. Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances. "It's clear how much they want to...
Irish Cup: Good neighbours Tony Kane and Joe Gormley won't be good friends for Wilgar clash
Venue: Wilgar Park, Belfast Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. Everybody needs good neighbours, as that well-known television theme song tells us, but don't expect Tony Kane to...
The Football News Show: Is Europe a realistic ambition for Fulham ?
Having been relegated at the first time of asking in their previous two Premier League campaigns, Fulham are pushing the top six as the season approaches the halfway stage. Sarah Keig from Fulham Lilies tells The Football News Show how avoiding relegation remains the priority but that the club should be aiming to finish in the top half of the table.
Bethany England: Tottenham sign Chelsea forward on three-and-a-half year deal
Tottenham have signed forward Bethany England from Chelsea on a three-and-a-half year deal until June 2026. England, 28, joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles in 2016 and went on to score 74 goals in 164 appearances. The England international was part of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 winning squad and has scored...
David De Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was ‘angry’ at Man Utd stars despite 3-0 thrashing of Bournemouth
TOUGH taskmaster Erik ten Hag is not cutting his players any slack as they mount an unlikely title challenge. Manchester United are the only team not to drop points since the World Cup return as they joined third placed Newcastle on points after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth. While...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to revive move for James Maddison?
Nicolas Jackson to Southampton? | Teun Koopmeiners to Liverpool? | Barcelona to win race for Youssoufa Moukoko?
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Nick Evans named England’s attack coach for Six Nations campaign
England have recruited Nick Evans, the Harlequins attack and backs coach, on a short-term contract for the upcoming Six Nations. The 42-year-old former All Blacks fly-half will work as attack coach under the new head coach Steve Borthwick while remaining in his job at Quins. An RFU statement said Evans...
Cardiff's Liam Williams and Scarlets' Leigh Halfpenny set for rare face-off
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny have been team-mates over the years for Scarlets, Wales and the...
United Rugby Championship highlights: Dragons 14-29 Bulls
Watch highlights as Dragons are beaten 29-14 by Bulls at Rodney Parade in the United Rugby Championship. Available to UK users only.
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe wants cup run despite potential fixture congestion
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
On this day (5 Jan 2008): Significant changes ahead as Keane left feeling ‘ashamed’ by Wigan defeat
Sunderland’s defence was becoming increasingly problematic as the 2007-08 season progressed; the team had begun the new year in a perilous Premier League position, after enduring a number of comprehensive defeats. In truth, the defence was very poor, and Keane was feeling the heat. Defeats against Chelsea (5-0), Luton...
Former Chelsea Player-Manager Gianluca Vialli Dies Aged 58
Vialli scored more than 200 league goals in Italy, as well as 16 in 59 games for the national team. But Premier League fans will best remember him for his four years at Chelsea.
FA Cup archive: Paul Gascoigne shines as Tottenham beat Portsmouth in 1991
Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup third-round tie against Portsmouth on Saturday, BBC Sport looks back at Paul Gascoigne's stunning performance for Spurs against Pompey in 1991. Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round on the BBC Sport website.
Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballer
Gianluca Vialli was a great leader for Italy, Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has said in a tribute to the football player who has died at the age of 58.The Chelsea, Juventus and Italy legend enjoyed a glittering career and went on to enjoy huge success as manager at Stamford Bridge.Vialli passed away following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.“He was a great player but, first of all, he was a great man. He taught us a lot of things... He was a great leader for Italy,” Stellini said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Graeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca VialliGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca VialliChelsea, Juventus and Italy legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Focus on Graham Potter and boardroom after defeat
Chelsea's season continues to go into reverse and it was a damning sign of their current reduced status that Graham Potter's side departed to a smattering of polite applause following the home defeat to Manchester City. No show of anger. No dissent aimed at players or manager after the sort...
