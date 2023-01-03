ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Dan + Shay Singer Shocks Fans With Shirtless Transformation Photo

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VTqH_0k2FuBiu00
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shay Mooney from the country duo group, Dan + Shay is getting candid on his Instagram page.

The singer, 31, is inspiring his fans as he took to the social media platform to share his body transformation with a before-and-after photo.

The 'before' photo featured the singer in nothing but black Calvin Klein boxer briefs as he took a mirror selfie to show off his fuller figure. The photo that he shared just 6 months later featured him in the mirror again as he flaunted his newly-toned body donning white gym shorts.

"Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency," he wrote in the caption, adding, "If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you. 💪🏻"

Many fellow country singers took to the comments to support Mooney in his weight loss journey including Thomas Rhett who wrote, "Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible 🙌"

"You should be proud!" wrote Carrie Underwood.

Jessie James Decker also chimed in, sharing a ton of clapping emojis.

Former member of Florida Georgia Line, Brian Kelley, wrote, "@shaymooney freaking gettin it dude!"

At the beginning of December, Mooney shared an Instagram Reel with an important message about his journey, writing, "It’s weird not recognizing yourself. I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again."

He continued: "It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity…let’s go find greatness."

His fellow bandmate Dan Smyers showed his support writing, "Love you brother. I’m so proud of you I could cry. In fact, I just might after watching this. 🥹🥹🥹 Truly makes me so happy to see all your hard work paying off, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too. Inspires me and everyone else around to become better versions of ourselves. The best is yet to come my friend. ❤️❤️❤️"

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
HollywoodLife

Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted Packing On Flirty PDA In NYE Video: Watch

Kristin Cavallari, 35, and Tyler Cameron, 29, caused further romance speculation in a New Year’s Eve video. The former Laguna Beach star and Bachelorette star were spotted showing off flirty PDA on the dance floor of what appeared to be a party, in a TikTok video that’s made its way across the internet over the past day. In the clip, Tyler seemed to pull a laughing Kristin in for a hug as pals Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe danced around them.
Parade

Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photo With 'Little Sis' and '7th Heaven' Star Beverly Mitchell

Jessica Biel is throwing it back to her days on television. The actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverly Mitchell. The snap captures the two actresses as they posed for a photo during the days they filmed the drama series that aired on The CW from 1996 to 2007. The show followed both Biel and Mitchell as they played sisters in a large family with a reverend father who dealt with several problems while raising his seven children with his wife, Annie.
Parade

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
Parade

Ricki Lake Shares Raw Footage of Shaving Her Head in Hair Transformation Video

Ricki Lake got real about her personal lifelong struggle with hair loss, revealing the raw video footage of when she shaved all her hair off in 2019. Sharing the video on Instagram, Lake wrote a bit about her story in the caption, saying, "3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss."
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Distractify

Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!

If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Parade

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For Making 'Not True' Claim About Andy Cohen

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about the alleged tension between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen. After Cohen, 54, notably dissed Seacrest live on air during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast, the American Idol host, 48, joked about potential remaining tension between the two, claiming that Cohen snubbed him during the recent NYE celebration over the weekend.
HollywoodLife

Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos

Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
GEORGIA STATE
POPSUGAR

People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Shares Photos from Joe’s Mom’s Birthday Celebration

The Giudice family just celebrated a very special occasion: the birthday of none other than Joe Giudice’s mom, Filomena Giudice. Better known as “Nonna” to her granddaughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, Filomena celebrated another year around the sun on January 5, according to Milania. She took to Instagram that day to share several photos from the celebration, which included dinner at a restaurant. One snapshot showed Filomena posing with a birthday cake that read “Happy birthday sexy Nonna!” and another revealed that she brought an additional dessert of her own. The latter photo was captioned, “Nonna pulls out a box of her cookies at the restaurant. She would.”
iheart.com

Here's Carrie Underwood's 'Short And Sweet' Workout To Get Sculpted Legs

Carrie Underwood shared one of her favorite ways “to add a little extra credit to my workouts,” and it’s a way that’s beginner-friendly and quick. Underwood previously added her actual “leg day” routine to fit52, her fitness app that launched hand-in-hand with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. The “Denim & Rhinestones” artist added her leg day workouts to fit52 after many people frequently questioned how she sculpted her legs. The workouts were adapted so app users could participate at any fitness level.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Pairs Her New Bleached Eyebrows With a Plunging, High-Slit Gown

Kylie Jenner's bleached eyebrows are back. After testing the beauty trend briefly in October for Paris Fashion Week, the 25-year-old beauty mogul is sporting a new pair of platinum-blond brows straight out of the Kardashian-Jenner lookbook (See: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner). "Where we going?" the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned photos of herself showing off her new look in the backseat of a car with a quilted black interior on Jan. 4.
Parade

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold With Bleached Eyebrow Look

Kylie Jenner, the queen of risky—and risque—looks, is at it again. Upon returning home from a nearly month-long family vacay in Aspen, the beauty guru debuted a bold new look when she hit the town. The reality star shared a duo of photos on Instagram earlier today, Jan....
In Style

Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top

If you're looking for a goth twist on Regencycore, Kylie Jenner mastered the unexpected mashup with her latest Instagram post. But it's not just a corset, Jenner added her signature subversive edge to the all-black look by bleaching her brows and transforming a pair of inky jeans into a strapless top.
Parade

Parade

73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy