Orioles acquire versatile utility player Ryan O’Hearn from Royals

The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

O’Hearn, 29, batted .239 with eight extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, one homer), 16 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 67 games last season with the Royals.

He is a career .219 hitter with 38 homers, 131 RBIs and 99 runs scored in 342 career games with Kansas City. He was selected by the Royals in the eighth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Sam Houston State University.

Also on Tuesday, the Orioles designated right-hander Chris Vallimont for assignment.

Vallimont, 25, has yet to make his major-league debut. He had a 7-9 record with a 5.63 ERA in 26 appearances (21 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A last season.

–Field Level Media

