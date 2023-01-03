Of all the baby gear my family has acquired since our son was born about a year ago, few items have been used or loved as much as our Doona Liki Trike. From the makers of the car seat-stroller-in-one that has also served us well, the Liki Trike is the “world’s most compact folding trike,” designed for little ones aged 10 months to three years old.

