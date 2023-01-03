Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Awarded Water Study Grant
The Town of Chino Valley was notified this week that it has been awarded a $44,120 grant to complete a water demand rate study. The Town applied for this grant in June 2022 and is one of only three Cities in Arizona to be awarded funding for this study. The...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Hold Blood Drive
The Town of Prescott Valley is hosting a Blood Drive at the Prescott Valley Public Library in partnership with Vitalant. Here is your opportunity to start the new year off right by donating. The blood drive is set to take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9:00 am-2:00 pm...
SignalsAZ
Tortilla Chips, Travel IDs, and New Year Resolutions | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Stay Safe with Prescott Valley Safe Exchange Zones
As we begin 2023, the Town of Prescott Valley would like to remind our community that there are clearly marked areas, “Safe Exchange Zones,” in the police department parking lot. This designated zone provides areas for people to meet and sell their goods with less fear of a quick or violent rip-off, or to safely exchange children when ordered by a court.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Interim City Manager Named
Prescott City Council voted unanimously today to name Tyler Goodman Interim City Manager effective immediately. Goodman has worked for the City since 2016 and was named Deputy City Manager in January of 2022. In December City Manager Michael Lamar submitted his letter of resignation to City Council. His last day...
SignalsAZ
Five Great Places to Play in the Snow Near Prescott
Over the last week, Prescott has seen some snowfall, and thoughts of playing in the snow come to mind. Although Prescott’s relatively mild winters don’t usually provide a lot of snow play, there are several places just a short drive from the quad cities that provide lots of wintery fun!
SignalsAZ
Austrian Pine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Austrian Pine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Block the neighbors with a gorgeous evergreen shade tree! A handsome tree...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police on the “GOHS” with Multiple Grants
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded four (4) new grants for the FFY 2023 to the Prescott Valley Police Department, all of which promise to improve safety on our streets and highways. The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for partnering with us to improve the safety of the roadways in and around Prescott Valley.
journalaz.com
Data shows drought over in Yavapai County
The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Schedule
PRESCOTT, AZ– In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th, city offices and Prescott Public Library will be closed, and some services will be affected. Solid waste services including trash collection and the transfer station will be operating. Here are some details:. Schedule for City...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Jan 6th
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize kindergartener Duncan Reed of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the week ending January 6, 2023. The staff of Territorial Early Childhood Center say that Duncan is a five-year-old student in Ms. Gresula’s Kindergarten...
SignalsAZ
Good News on Sales Tax and Snow from Mayor Goode
As we begin work in 2023, you may have noticed we have a new Mayor Pro Tem, Brandon Montoya. I want to give my thanks to both Brandon for his willingness to serve in this position, and also to Cathey Rusing, who was the Mayor Pro Tem during 2022. You...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Sedona Red Rock News
Verde Valley School revamps plans after public opposition
Verde Valley School recently encountered opposition during a Nov. 10 community meeting regarding the school’s plans to redevelop part of its property, which showed that residents were hostile not only toward the proposed changes but also toward the school itself. VVS applied for a conditional use permit for its...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Christmas Tree Drop Off
The City of Cottonwood will be accepting Christmas trees for disposal free of charge now through January 31, 2023. Trees may be dropped off at the City’s reclaimed water fill station which is located adjacent to the Public Works yard, 1490 W. Mingus Avenue. The drop-off site is open...
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
SignalsAZ
Glassford Hill Patch Work to Begin Jan 9
The Town of Prescott Valley has partnered with Earth Resources Corporation for patch work on Glassford Hill Road starting on January 9, 2023. Work will take place Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13 from 7:00 am-4:00 pm on Glassford Hill Road southbound lanes from Panther Path to Veterans Way. Motorists should plan for lane restrictions and delays until the work is completed.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Bottle Gas Mile High PBR Comes to Prescott Valley
The Yavapai Bottle Gas Mile High PBR Presented by Coors Light and Bucky’s Casino is stomping back to Prescott Valley for its 15th annual event on April 21st and 22nd, 2023 at Findlay Toyota Center!. Two nights of action-packed bull riding means you have a better opportunity to score...
citysuntimes.com
Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market
Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
