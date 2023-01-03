ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive

By Kevin the Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNNay_0k2Ftu2S00

Much of Georgia is under a tornado watch through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours just as youth are getting home from their first day back from the holiday break, and parents are getting back on the roads for the commute home.

Polk County joins surrounding counties including Floyd, Haralson, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, Carroll, Paulding, Douglas and many others in North, West and Central Georgia under the threat of severe weather.

Storms are just beginning to move into Georgia this afternoon as part of several rounds of rain and thunderstorms set to impact the Southeast through the rest of the day and into midday Wednesday.




Forecasters report in the watch notice these storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

The current tornado watch is through 9 p.m.

Per Weather.com Radar snapshots, the first round of severe weather is moving Northeast from Pell City and Jacksonville, Alabama toward Haralson, Polk and Floyd Counties. Much of the first round of severe weather is already impacting Centre and far western Floyd Counties, and could impact northwest Polk County in the coming minutes.

Check back for further updates as they become available.

Some safety reminders:

If you see a tornado in your area, immediately take shelter. Do not attempt to drive through heavy winds and rain. Find a safe area to park if you are driving, like and underpass, if you believe you can not make it to shelter.

Do take shelter inside of your home if a tornado warning is issued. Find an interior room without windows, like a bathroom, to take shelter. A basement or tornado shelter is preferable.

Keep a battery-0perated weather radio handy for alerts about the storms in case power is lost in your immediate area during severe weather. Additionally, make sure to have emergency supplies handy like batteries and a flashlight, candles, non-perishable food items for each family member for at least 72 hours, changes of clothes, and other items you might need during an emergency situation.




The post NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday, as some areas received damage from tornadoes. As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stonecrest in DeKalb County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coweta County and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Heard County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials to determine whether tornado touched down in Heard County

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service announced plans to head to Heard County Thursday to survey damages and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area. This comes after Tuesday night’s violent storm left a path of destruction and flooding across metro-Atlanta. "I’m just praying the...
HEARD COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday in Coweta County, the National Weather Service confirmed. They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit near Sullivan Road and Fairway Court. Downed trees were reported in the area around 7 p.m. Crews have been working all day Wednesday to remove them.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a list of road closures from Polk County Emergency Management. -KtE Cedar Creek is running high and localized flooding is causing issues in Polk County, including a delayed start to school this morning. Overnight storms brought with it a lot of rain, and with it the […] The post UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

National Weather Service: Potential For Strong/Severe Storms in NWGA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chattooga, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk County starting in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and also tonight. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. Wednesday through Monday, Showers, and thunderstorms will continue across north Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Tornado Watch in Effect for NWGA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has upgraded the hazardous weather outlook to a tornado watch until 9:00 PM Tonight (Tuesday, January 3rd) for Northwest Georgia. Previously reported: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County and other parts of the region under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight

The National Weather Service put Cobb County and other counties in the region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 444 PM EST TUE JAN 3 2023 GAC013-015-021-035-045-053-057-059-063-067-077-079-081-085-089- 093-097-113-115-117-121-123-129-135-139-143-145-149-151-153-157- 159-171-193-197-199-207-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-231-233-247- 249-255-259-261-263-269-285-293-297-307-040200- /O.CON.KFFC.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230104T0200Z/ TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD GORDON HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
COBB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man

The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Speed camera enforcement at Main Elementary has begun

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–6:00 a.m. After a 30-day warning period, enforcement started on Thursday for the new speed cameras at Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That means citations will soon start going out for violations. Main is the second school zone in the City of Rome...
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy