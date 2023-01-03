ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor in support of legalizing sports betting

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed his support for legalizing sports betting on Tuesday after a state representative pre-filed a bill aimed at doing so.

"I support sports betting in Oklahoma – provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education," Stitt wrote in a tweet.

Oklahoma State Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City) pre-filed House Bill 1027 on Thursday, setting it on the legislature's schedule to be introduced on Feb. 6. The bill marks the latest attempt to legalize sports betting from Luttrell after past bills with similar goals fell flat.

HB 1027 would allow the state's tribes to amend their gaming compacts with the state and offer both retail and online sports betting options. It would require tribes to pay a fee derived from sports pool revenue back to the state based on a monthly sliding scale laid out in the initial pre-filing .

Stitt spent a significant portion of his first term in office unsuccessfully trying to renegotiate gaming compacts with the tribes. A judge allowed the tribes' compacts to automatically renew in 2020 despite Stitt's efforts to get more state revenue out of them.

Ann Deerinwater
4d ago

Stitt needs a tattoo on his forehead. “ I know how to spend all of OK money on everything but the people”.

