Chris Rock to Bro V. Wade: 5 Comedy specials and events we're excited about in 2023

Though 2023 appears to be in full swing after a long holiday, predicting the future of comedy this year still seems pretty laughable. We're still catching our breath from the craziness of '22, which ended with a bang (a.k.a. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle touring stadiums together). But in the spirit of the new year, it's only right that we dive into some bullet points that are already getting us pumped for more comedy this year, whether it's chilling on our couch watching specials, braving live crowds and two-drink minimums or standing up for worthy causes that come with punchlines instead of chants. Here are five things we're already excited about covering this year in the world of stand-up.

Comedy specials galore

From legendary monsters to hilarious up and comers, 2023’s announced offerings (still only a slice of what’s to come) are already filling this year with belly laughs. After months of filling arenas on his Ego Death World Tour, Chris Rock returns to the screen to remind us that nothing slaps harder than one of his finely-tuned specials — not even Will Smith. But it’s more than just jokes that make “Selective Outrage” the talk of the comedy world. The special will be streaming live , and globally — a first for Netflix — in early 2023 (date TBA).

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats Robbie Praw said in a press release. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

This year, another comedy veteran, Marc Maron, is slated to release his first HBO special. “I’ve wanted to do an HBO special my entire life,” Maron said in a statement. “Not since I started doing comedy, but since I started watching comedy as a kid. It was where the real comedy happened. Always. I’m honored to be working with them.” The hour of deep comedy from the "WTF" podcast host will touch on the death of his longtime girlfriend and collaborator, director Lynn Shelton, as well as his father’s battle with dementia.

This year also promises specials from other top-shelf national/international talent, including Hannah Gadsby, Nate Bargatze and Mae Martin. In the world of satellite radio, fans of the late Brody Stevens should note that the comedian will be the subject of a series called "Positive Energy: A Brody Stevens Oral History" debuting on SiriusXM in February.

L.A. comedy fans should also keep their eyes peeled for specials coming from two Comedy Store favorites, Sarah Tiana and Justin Martindale. Tiana, who is currently the host of commentary show "The NFL Pile On" streaming on Prime Video, has been making her name on the stage and screen and now makes her special debut with “44” produced by Comedy Store Studios on Feb. 6. Martindale, host of the podcast “Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale,” is debuting his first hour of sharp-tongued wit in the first quarter of 2023 with his special titled “Gay Bash." — Nate Jackson

Glendale Room’s Sean Casey is the newest operator the Lyric Hyperion

A new year means a new era for Silverlake’s Lyric Hyperion theater, which is now under the stewardship of Sean Casey, proprietor of the Glendale Room, already dubbed “the coziest room in all of L.A. comedy.” Though it’s still very new, Casey (who was also the former artistic director/general manager of M.i.’s Westside Comedy Theater) already set his sights on working his magic on the Lyric with a new slate of shows starting Jan. 10 featuring loads of comedy, music, drag shows and more. The building is still owned by Alan Becker with Casey taking on the role of operator. The plan is to restore the venue to its old-school layout, and add personal touches that will likely showcase Casey’s knack for creating a warm, whimsical and inviting space that should make for a cool hang, as well as a place to laugh at some jokes. — N.J.

The Ice House reopening

The newest era at the oldest ongoing comedy club in the country (seriously, look it up) is finally happening this year. After years of being under construction, the Ice House in Pasadena is reopening in early 2023 . Since originally opening its doors in September 1960, a Mt. Rushmore of comics such as Tim Allen, Dennis Miller, George Carlin, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno and Garry Shandling have all taken their place in the spotlight at this Pasadena staple. In 2019, Johnny Buss, son of the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, bought the Ice House and he’s rolling out a swanky new look, meaning this comedy club is about to get even more legendary. Featuring two stages, two bars, a VIP lounge and a spruced-up dining and cocktail menu, and even more entertainment offerings including live music, fashion shows and local events, the venue is returning to its status as an L.A. hot spot. — N.J.

Dynasty Typewriter's 5th anniversary

Dynasty Typewriter throws a great holiday party. And not just in December. Since 2018 owners/artistic directors Jamie Flam and Vanessa Ragland have opened their Art Deco doors to the public for amazing New Year’s, Halloween and even Valentine’s Day bashes. Attendees traditionally enjoy an onstage dance floor, goofy games, mini-entertainment in every nook and cranny and immersive décor galore.

No surprise the whimsical Westlake comedy theater is already making plans for its fifth anniversary celebration. A special March 20 week of programming will feature Best Of Dynasty Typewriter shows and events, culminating in “a grand variety show and soirée” March 25 at 8 p.m. “Expect live music, a long line-up of special guests, and a look back at highlights from the first five years. And popcorn,” Flam and Ragland said via email.

The 200-seat venue opened at the historic Hayworth Theatre building on Wilshire Boulevard following a successful Kickstarter campaign, quickly becoming known for variety programming and crafting stand-up spectacles running the gamut from Hannah Gadsby residencies to Adam Sandler tapings. Dynasty Typewriter has hosted more than a thousand shows to date, launched a livestream-production arm and offered classes with teachers including improviser Reggie Watts, writer Brent Forrester and solo show vet Drew Droege.

Flam and Ragland cite Jane Fonda, Russell Brand, Ilana Glazer, Martin Short among their favorite performances; surviving the pandemic as their “greatest feat and biggest challenge.” With immediate 2023 programming including Jan. 14’s "Lauren Lapkus Presents: A Very Good Time!" Jan. 15’s "Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with David Wain & Ken Marino," Jan. 31’s Janeane Garofalo, and "Tig & Cheryl: True Story," as they put it, “It’s safe to say Dynasty has created a home for itself in the L.A. entertainment scene, and a home for countless comedy, arts and culture fans.” — Julie Seabaugh

Bro V. Wade show comes to L.A.

Original "Daily Show" co-creator and head writer Lizz Winstead has long been at the forefront of helping evolve comedy’s role in shaping political coverage. She was co-founder of Air America, a veteran panelist on everything from Bill Maher’s "Politically Incorrect" and "Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn" to CNN and MSNBC, her "Comedy Central Presents" half-hour even addressed abortion rights back in 1992. These days "Feminist Buzzkills Live!" her podcast with Moji Alawode-El and Marie Khan, keeps tabs on the latest abortion legislation and actions. (She was arrested in December 2021 for protesting at the Supreme Court Building while Justices heard arguments on the Mississippi ban challenging Roe vs. Wade.)

Winstead counts herself among the 1 in 4women who have had the procedure in their lifetime. “I just got sick of these creepy de-fundamentalists constantly controlling the narrative,” she says on her website. “I feel like it is my duty to stand up for every single person who needs one, to make sure they can get one.”

In 2012, the comic, author and self-described troublemaker founded Lady Parts Justice to create parody and satire that encouraged women to “get off their a— and reclaim their rights.” Known since 2015 as Abortion Access Front (to be more intersectional and inclusive), the nonprofit is now composed of comedians, writers and producers helping to destigmatize abortion, provide resources to those who need them and stem antiabortion extremism.

Abortion AF held its first Bro V. Wade: Funny Dudes Raising Cash for Abortion fundraiser last May at Brooklyn’s Bell House, featuring performances from David Cross, Jon Glaser, Dean Obeidallah, Dave Hill and host Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Particularly in light of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June, AAFront.org notes, “Men receive all the benefits of birth control and abortion care, and do the literal least for it.”

Bro V. Wade makes its West Coast debut 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Highland Park’s Lodge Room (1-5 N. Avenue 56, 2nd floor) with Doug Benson, Brian Posehn, Jeff Ross, Dana Gould, host Helen Hong and more. $40, 21+ only. Tickets, a donation link and additional information available at AAFront.org/Bro. — J.S.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .