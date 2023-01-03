Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides , rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide , and may suffer from indigestion or stomach pain as a result. Others may chew off a large piece and run the risk of obstructing the esophagus.

So of course, rawhide alternatives have become a popular offering to avoid many of the risks of these products. Tragically, consumers are saying that one popular rawhide alternative brand isn’t helping – it’s risking their dogs’ lives.

Healthy Treats Turned Deadly?

DreamBone, a brand of chews made by parent company Spectrum Brands Holdings, has recently faced criticism from concerned pet parents and food & safety corporations. Liz Brannen , a dog parent residing in Texas, alleges that one of DreamBone’s treats caused the untimely death of her beloved Pekingese, Boogie.

Boogie began vomiting shortly after consuming the treat, and passed away less than 24 hours later. Boogie was otherwise healthy and had shown no symptoms of illness prior to consuming the treat. Safely HQ , a site that monitors consumer complaints about potentially harmful products, received more than 70 complaints about the DreamBone brand in 2022 alone.

Choosing Safety for Your Pets

Of course, tragic accidents happen, and sometimes illness or stomach upset in pets is not preventable. But just because you see a pet product on shelves doesn’t mean it’s safe. Some pet food brands are known for repeated outbreaks of mold or resulting illness, while some just have poor-quality ingredients.

Before feeding treats or food to your beloved companion, do some research on the brand’s history and any current or past recalls. A single recall doesn’t always need to mar a brand’s name. However, if you see a frequent history of complaints, use caution.

The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime .