‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Most Watched Film With Over 209 Million Hours

In its second week on the Top 10, Rian Johnson ’s “ Glass Onion ” became Netflix ’s third most watched film in hours viewed in its first 10 days. During the Dec. 26-Jan. 1 viewing window, the “Knives Out” sequel film raked in 127 million hours watched.

After a successful Christmas debut on the streamer which drew in 82.1 million hours viewed, the movie joins the likes of “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” with 209.4 million hours. It remains the No. 1 English-language film on the Top 10 rankings and has now reached No. 10 on the overall Most Popular Films list.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” cracked the chart at No. 2 following its Dec. 25 release on the streamer. In its first week of streaming, the film starring Alisha Weir earned 41 million hours watched. Like the 1996 original, the 2022 remake follows Matilda, an extraordinary girl whose sharp mind and vivid imagination leads her to take a daring stand against the adult bullies in her life. Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson also star.

On the TV side, “Wednesday” continues to lead the Top 10 rankings for the sixth consecutive week with 103.96 million hours watched, breaking another record for the Jenna Ortega-led series. “Wednesday” also broke the record for most hours viewed in a single week with 341.2 million when it debuted, then reset that record with 411.3 million hours the following week.

Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” sat just below at No. 2. Following its Dec. 21 premiere, the series garnered 95.3 million hours viewed – a slight drop from the opening week’s 117.6 million hours watched but still a solid showing for the heavyweight dramedy. It’s also worth noting that “Emily in Paris” Seasons 1 and 2 rejoined the list at No. 8 and 7 with 14.55 million and 15.2 million hours viewed as fans rewatch or experience it for the first time.

In third place, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” picked up 64.5 million hours watched in its first full week of availability. The limited series, which serves as a prequel to the events of “The Witcher,” follows seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire. Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain star.

The limited series “Treason” showed a strong premiere week. In its first week of availability, the British drama opened at No. 4 on the list with 56.06 million hours watched. Created by Matt Charman, the political thriller starring Charlie Cox tells the story of an MI6 deputy, whose bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

Following just below is “The Recruit” with 43.36 million hours viewed. In the fifth slot on the chart this week, it’s a significant drop from the previous week’s 95.6 million which placed it at No. 2. It continues to stay ahead of the royal documentary “Harry & Meghan.” In it’s fourth week on the Top 10 list, the limited series scored 22.5 milllion hours watched.

Elsewhere on the English-language TV chart was “Sonic Prime” Season 1 (13.4 million) and “Firefly Lane” Season 2 (12.77 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by English-language movies, non-English-language TV shows and then non-English-language movies.