Richmond neighborhood evacuated amid mudslide threat
Residents of a Richmond neighborhood are being evacuated due to a mudslide threat, city officials have confirmed. Point Richmond, also referred to as The Point, is under evacuation Wednesday afternoon.
Richmond homes near sea cliff evacuated due to mudslide
RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) – Residents of 15 homes in Richmond voluntarily evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above the Seacliff development began showing signs of mudslides. Mayor Tom Butt said in his e-forum newsletter Wednesday that arrangements were made for residents without places to go to stay in an Emeryville hotel. Butt said Seacliff Drive was closed between Seacliff Way and Canal Boulevard, while Seaview Drive and Seacliff Way from Seacliff Drive to Admiralty Way were also closed. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaButt said a geologist was on site Wednesday morning, as well as...
Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information
Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.Evacuation map: Search your addressCheck storm/emergency information, maps in your countyAlameda CountyContra Costa County Marin CountyMonterey CountyNapa CountySanta Cruz CountySan Francisco CountySan Mateo CountySanta Clara CountySonoma CountySolano CountyKPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
richmondstandard.com
15 homes evacuated in Richmond due to possible landslide
Concerns over a possible landslide prompted experts to recommend evacuating 15 homes within the Seacliff development in Richmond, according to Richmond Mayor Tom Butt. In his e-forum newsletter, the mayor reported receiving an email Tuesday afternoon from Tom Leader, an architect and former Richmond Design Review Board member, alerting him to the problem.
Storm prompts evacuations, road closures throughout Bay Area
Evacuation warnings and road-closing landslides plagued several Bay Area cities on Wednesday as an atmospheric river brought historic rains and intense winds to the region. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced "a potential geologic hazard" on a slope above a Seacliff neighborhood development in Point Richmond led engineers and city officials to recommend an evacuation of 15 homes in the area below the "incipient slide." Displaced Seacliff residents who had no...
Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole. The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
oaklandside.org
Stay off Oakland’s roads during the ‘bomb cyclone’ if you can
East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm
After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo preps for massive storm Wednesday and Thursday
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is making preparations for a huge storm that is expected to slam into the region Wednesday, bringing strong winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall. “A plethora of hazards are forecast, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to be the most widespread impact,”...
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, Jan. 4 The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. Athenian School in Danville, […]
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
SFist
Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood
The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
sanleandro.org
Tips to Prepare for Upcoming Rainstorm
Storm drains have limited capacity, and flooding may occur in low-lying areas and/or at high tide during an initial downpour based on the storm's severity. Since Public Works crews may take several hours to respond to reports of flooding, clogged storm drains, or downed tree limbs, you can assist by:
