East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”

OAKLAND, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO