Former Turner Executive Alexis Booth Joins Kapital Entertainment As Head Of Casting

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Aaron Kaplan ’s Kapital Entertainment has hired longtime Turner casting executive Alexis Booth as head of casting. Her first day is today.

She will be working closely with the other department heads at Kapital: Traci Myman (BA), Michael Lohmann (Production) as well as Brian Morewitz and Melanie Frankel (Creative).

“We are so excited that Alexis chose to partner with Kapital,” Kaplan said. “She has an amazing eye for talent but also understands the nuances and the respect we must have for our creative partners when making deals in this multichannel universe. What a great way to start 2023!”

Booth began her career working as a production staff member on shows such as Scrubs and Desperate Housewives before segueing to television casting. She worked in Scott Genkinger & Deborah George’s office on Breakout Kings and Gigantic . Booth then moved to feature films with Roger Mussenden & Jeremy Rich to cast X-Men: First Class and Jack and Jill .

In 2011, she transitioned to TNT and TBS, where she rose through the executive ranks and oversaw casting for nearly a decade, managing projects such as Snowpiercer , The Alienist , The Last Ship, Major Crimes , The Last O.G ., Wrecked , and People of Earth.

With the launch of HBO Max, Booth also managed casting for The Flight Attendant and Made for Love before leaving the company in 2020. She most recently worked as a casting director on several television pilots and films for cable and streaming platforms.

Related
Briarcliff Entertainment Acquires Dennis Quaid-Led Sports Drama ‘The Hill;’ Sets Wide Domestic Theatrical Release August 18

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired North American rights to The Hill, an inspirational true life sports drama starring Dennis Quaid, scripted by Angelo Pizzo & Scott Marshall Smith and directed by Jeff Celentano. Quaid starred in one of the most successful fact based sports films in recent memory with The Rookie, and Pizzo wrote two of the best true sports films in Rudy and Hoosiers. Celentano helmed Gunshy and Breaking Point.                                  Quaid plays James Hill, a traveling pastor who becomes an overbearing influence on Rickey Hill, his sandlot baseball phenom son. The pastor thinks he’s protecting the boy because of health...
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
Mystery Drama Series ‘Freeman’ From Julie Plec & Adam Starks In The Works At Peacock With Writers’ Room

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has scored another drama project from Julie Plec and her Vampire Academy co-exec producer Adam Starks as its development strategy kicks into second gear. The NBCU streamer is developing Freeman, a mystery drama series set in a small, picturesque town in Georgia, from Plec and creator Starks. Peacock is understood to have won the project in a highly competitive battle and has set up a mini writers’ room. Freeman comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Plec is under an overall deal. It follows a family, which moves to a small, picturesque town in Georgia after acquiring...
GEORGIA STATE
‘Top Chef’ Producer Magical Elves Hires Noah Livingston As SVP, Development

EXCLUSIVE: Magical Elves is staffing up. The company behind Bravo’s Top Chef and Netflix’s Nailed It! has hired Noah Livingston as SVP, Development. Livingston previously ran his own production company Batterie Pictures and also exec produced last year’s History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan. He previously worked for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. Joining at the end of last year, Livingston reports to EVP, Development Dan Goldsack and co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. He has been tasked with developing competition formats across multiple genres, docuseries and documentaries. “Magical Elves is an unscripted powerhouse within the industry,” Livingston said. “I’m honored to join...
Sony Dates Legendary’s Bert Kreischer-Mark Hamill Pic ’The Machine’ For Memorial Day Weekend

Sony Pictures will open Legendary Pictures’ The Machine on May 26.  The Peter Atencio directed movie takes place 23 years after the original story that inspired it. In the pic, comedian-star Bert Kreischer faces a familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network. In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.” Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then...
WASHINGTON STATE
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months. “My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press) Shah would also serve an additional 5 years of supervised release. She would have to surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. During the sentencing, Shah mentioned that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85

Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince. Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare. It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes. Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits. More from DeadlinePrince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir 'Spare'New Year's Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CablePrince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In '60 Minutes' Interview - UpdateBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s talking about her exit. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'” she said in a statement. A representative for the star said that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided...
COLORADO STATE
Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Given the steep downturn in Amazon’s stock price and stiff operational challenges ahead, could Jeff Bezos pull a Bob Iger and return as the company’s CEO? One investor is predicting that scenario will play out in 2023. A comeback by Bezos, who handed the reins to longtime company vet Andy Jassy in mid-2021 and became executive chairman, is one of 10 financial market predictions for this year by Michael Batnick, managing partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Related Story Showbiz Stocks 2022: WWE Wins Wall Street Battle Royale As Disney, Others Bite The Dust Related Story Fox, News Corp. Sign 20-Year Lease Renewals At New York...
Mayim Bialik On Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Tribute Episode: “We Found A Way For Him To Live Forever”

Mayim Bialik is opening up about the tribute episode Call Me Kat made for the late Leslie Jordan who died in October after a car accident from a medical emergency. The Fox show took a production pause for two weeks. Jordan’s final episode aired last month but when the show returns on January 5 with the episode titled “Call Me Philliam,” viewers will find out how his character will be written off. “The cast felt very strongly and completely unanimously that the thought of doing a funeral episode while we are actively grieving our friend — it felt like a hurdle we...
Jeremy Renner Posts New Video Of “Amazing Spa Day”: First Shower & Shampoo Since Accident

Jeremy Renner has posted a new video on social media showing the bruised, battered and swollen actor getting a shampoo and enjoying an “amazing spa day” in his hospital room with his sister and mother. See the video below. Today’s tweet marks Renner’s first video message since the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday. The hospital room video is captioned, “A not no great ICU DAY turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” In the video, Renner can be heard commenting that the spa day brought his first shower in a week. “Gross,” he adds. More from DeadlineJeremy Renner Receives Messages Of Support From Marvel Costars & Other Celebrities After Sharing Health UpdateJeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff's Press Conference Detailing "Tragic Accident" With Sno-CatJeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive CareBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Tax Write-Offs For Content Are Over At Warner Bros Discovery As CFO Once Again Scolds Entertainment Biz For “Spending Frenzy”

The days of Warner Bros. Discovery cutting content for tax purposes are over, according to CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels. Following a series of brutal axings in 2022, including shutting down big-budget tentpole Batgirl, killing J.J. Abrams’ HBO drama Demimonde, culling TBS series such as The Big D, Chad and Kill The Orange Bear as well as a raft of cancelations including Westworld, Wiedenfels said, “We’re done with that chapter.” Speaking at a Citibank media conference, the exec also took the opportunity to once again chastise the entire industry for its spendthrift ways. Asked by moderator and veteran Citi analyst Jason Bazinet about where...
WWE Confirms Vince McMahon Return; Former CEO Ejects Three From Board, Two Others Resign

WWE today confirmed the return of Vince McMahon to its board and said it’s removed three directors to make room for the former CEO and two of his allies. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said WWE chair and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” McMahon signaled his return yesterday but said he doesn’t intend for it “to have...
Tom Hanks On Nepotism Controversy: “It’s A Family Business”

Tom Hanks believes Mae West got it wrong. Goodness has something to do with it. Hanks has waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood with a few thoughts. In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, Hanks – whose son Truman stars with him in the new film A Man Called Otto – insisted that Hollywood is no different from a plumbing supply business. “Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran...
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93

Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Gen V’: ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Opens Season 2 Writers Room With Michele Fazekas As Showrunner; Tara Butters Taking A Break

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is yet to release a premiere date for Gen V, its anticipated superhero college spinoff series, which will launch this year. While it’s early for a renewal decision, I hear the streamer is happy with the first season, and a writing room is starting soon in anticipation of a Season 2 pickup. It will be led by executive producer Michele Fazekas, who I hear will serve as sole showrunner. Fazekas was co-showrunner on Season 1 alongside her longtime writing partner Tara Butters who I hear is taking a break from the business for some family time. The...
Amazon CEO Confirms Layoffs Will Surpass 18,000 After Number Leaked By “One Of Our Teammates”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday that the company’s recent review will result in the elimination of more than 18,000 jobs, a confirmation came soon after a report earlier in the day in the Wall Street Journal cited the total number of employees impacted by staff reductions that began back in November. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me,” Jassy...
