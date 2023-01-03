ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Disney Rules The Box Office Around The World In 2022 With $4.9 Billion

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXI0e_0k2FsxRA00

No surprise here: Walt Disney is the No. 1 studio at the box office, not just worldwide with $4.9 billion, but also domestic with $2 billion and overseas with $2.9 billion. This comes after an initial New Year’s weekend which saw Avatar: The Way of Water overperforming, that pic contributing close to $1 billion abroad. It’s the 7th consecutive year that Disney has been No. 1 at the global box office, from 2016-2022.

Disney’s moola was made off of 16 theatrical releases.

Related Story

2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic

Related Story

TV's Decade-Long Spending Splurge Is Over, Top Analyst Predicts

Related Story

Barbara Walters "Was A True Legend, A Pioneer," Bob Iger Says After Broadcast Icon's Death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmkAx_0k2FsxRA00

Universal is the No. 2 studio of 2022 with $3.9 billion worldwide, with $1.649 billion stateside and $2.251 billion offshore, and that’s with the biggest slate of any studio (also including their Focus Features label).

We told you last week before Dec. 31 that Disney was eyeing just under $2 billion with $1.93 billion stateside, the most of any studio. Before Christmas, we also told you that Disney was rallying past $4 billion worldwide.

Disney had only three theatrical releases in China: Avatar 2, Death on the Nile and Encanto.

The Burbank, CA-based studio had four of the top eight movies of 2022 stateside with Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder , contributing to an estimated 27% domestic market share.

Six Disney films opened to No. 1 in U.S. and Canada: Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Barbarian and Death on the Nile .

Disney also had four of the top eight movies worldwide in Avatar: The Way of Water, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thor: Love and Thunder .

Disney-produced titles account for the top five global debuts of the pandemic era, including four Marvel Cinematic Universe films ( Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thor: Love and Thunder and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Broken down the studio’s top pics for Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022:

A vatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – $1,303M global, $401M domestic, $902M international (still in release) got an A CinemaScore, and 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience. It was the No. 1 offshore release of last year, the No. 2 worldwide release of 2022 and No. 3 of the pandemic era. It was also the fastest movie to hit $1 billion worldwide in 2022, the sixth film in history to reach $1B in its first two weeks of release and the fourth Disney release to reach $1B in its first two weeks. The sequel is also the highest-grossing 20th Century Studios feature since the first Avatar in 2009.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ( Marvel Studios ) – $817M global, $436M domestic, $381M international (still in release) . The Ryan Coogler directed title received an A CinemaScore, 94% Rotten Tomatoes Audience, 84% Rotten Tomatoes Critics. It’s the third highest grossing movie stateside of 2022 and it was No. 1 for five weekends in a row since opening, becoming the first film to accomplish this feat since the original Black Panther in 2018.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios) – $956M global, $411M domestic, $544M international with 85% Rotten Tomatoes Audience. It was the fourth highest-grossing global release of the year. It also had the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2022 ($187M); 11th largest domestic opening weekend of all time and reigned for 9 weeks in the domestic top 10. All-time worldwide, Doctor Strange 2 is the No. 11th Marvel Cinematic Universe title of all-time, worldwide.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios) – $761M global, $343M domestic, $418M international. It was the highest-grossing film in the Thor franchise domestically, and the eighth highest-grossing global release of the year. The pic lasted nine weeks in the U.S./Canada top 10.

Lightyear (Pixar Animation Studios) – $226M global, $118M domestic, $108M international. The movie had an A- CinemaScore, and ranked for five weeks in the domestic top 10. It was also the second highest opening for an animated movie in 2022 at $50.5M stateside after Universal/Illumination’s Minions: Rise of Gru ‘s $107M.

The re-release of Avatar added to Disney’s 2022 box office with a global gross of $76M. Other contributing releases included Death on the Nile ($138M global), and the breakout horror hit Barbarian ($45M global), both from 20 th Century Studios, plus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva ($47M global) from Star Studios.

Also, Searchlight Pictures released the critically-acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin (98% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score), which has proven to be a frontrunner during awards season, as well as The Menu (89% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score and still in release), which has earned $72M globally, to date. Other titles this year from Disney included Strange World from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures’ Empire of Light and See How They Run , and The Bob’s Burgers Movie and Amsterdam from 20th Century Studios.

Ahead for this year, Disney has Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Next Goal Wins, A Haunting in Venice, Wish , from its labels which include Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date After 82-Day Theatrical Window

Don’t say Disney isn’t a practitioner of theatrical windows: Their $821M-plus grossing Marvel Studios hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally land on Disney on Feb. 1, 82 days after its U.S. theatrical release. The movie opened on Nov. 11 to a stateside gross of $181.3M, $331.6M WW. While the previous Bob Chapek-led era of Disney collapsed windows on Marvel’s Black Widow, with a theatrical day-and-date release on Disney+ (though had a paid tier for subscribers) during the pandemic in 2021, the studio backed off on such practices on future Marvel titles after a legal entanglement with that pic’s star...
Deadline

Tax Write-Offs For Content Are Over At Warner Bros Discovery As CFO Once Again Scolds Entertainment Biz For “Spending Frenzy”

The days of Warner Bros. Discovery cutting content for tax purposes are over, according to CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels. Following a series of brutal axings in 2022, including shutting down big-budget tentpole Batgirl, killing J.J. Abrams’ HBO drama Demimonde, culling TBS series such as The Big D, Chad and Kill The Orange Bear as well as a raft of cancelations including Westworld, Wiedenfels said, “We’re done with that chapter.” Speaking at a Citibank media conference, the exec also took the opportunity to once again chastise the entire industry for its spendthrift ways. Asked by moderator and veteran Citi analyst Jason Bazinet about where...
Deadline

Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network. In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.” Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then...
WASHINGTON STATE
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office

Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
Deadline

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months. “My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press) Shah would also serve an additional 5 years of supervised release. She would have to surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. During the sentencing, Shah mentioned that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
netflixjunkie.com

The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future

The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
Fortune

Elon Musk has destroyed more than half of Twitter’s value in a little over 2 months, investor filing suggests

The saga of Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter dominated headlines in 2022. First Musk bid $54.20 for the firm, seemingly a pot joke, then shocked Wall Street by signing a binding merger agreement for that amount, then pulled another shock when he tried to back out of the deal and Twitter sued to compel him to close (when its value looked to be a lot less than his bid). Since Musk took Twitter private, and reportedly laid off half its staff, the value of the social media giant has been unclear. At one point, Musk even warned it could go bankrupt.
Deadline

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Amazon CEO Confirms Layoffs Will Surpass 18,000 After Number Leaked By “One Of Our Teammates”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday that the company’s recent review will result in the elimination of more than 18,000 jobs, a confirmation came soon after a report earlier in the day in the Wall Street Journal cited the total number of employees impacted by staff reductions that began back in November. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me,” Jassy...
Deadline

Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince. Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare. It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes. Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits. More from DeadlinePrince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir 'Spare'New Year's Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CablePrince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In '60 Minutes' Interview - UpdateBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Polygon

James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money

Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
Deadline

Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85

Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy