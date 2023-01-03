ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains discovered in Essex pond likely there for 'several weeks', say police

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Human remains that were discovered in a pond in Essex on Saturday, 31 December, were likely to have been there for “several weeks,” police have said.

The remains were found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow , on New Year’s Eve after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water.

A murder investigation has now been launched.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Forensic tests are due to take place to determine the person’s age, gender, and ethnicity.

