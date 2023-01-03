ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: 'History will remember your names'

President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- a day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.
KENTUCKY STATE
How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security

The House's inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can't yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House members are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
South Carolina's six-week abortion ban struck down by state Supreme Court

The South Carolina state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's six-week ban on abortion violates the state's constitution. The 2021 law had banned abortions once what it called a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, which can be as early as four weeks, and more commonly, six weeks into pregnancy, with exceptions for fetal anomalies, risk to the life of the mother, or in some cases of rape or incest.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next

Now that a House speaker has been selected following a dayslong stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees. Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top...
Federal Trade Commission proposes banning noncompetes for workers

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it is proposing a rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on workers and to rescind all existing noncompete agreements. The FTC's reasoning: Such agreements, which affect millions of rank-and-file employees and independent contractors across industries, in addition to business executives, have...

