The South Carolina state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's six-week ban on abortion violates the state's constitution. The 2021 law had banned abortions once what it called a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, which can be as early as four weeks, and more commonly, six weeks into pregnancy, with exceptions for fetal anomalies, risk to the life of the mother, or in some cases of rape or incest.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO