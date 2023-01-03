ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
OAK GROVE, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Dealing with wintertime allergies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold weather may bring a break to outdoor allergies, but do you still have sniffles that won’t go away?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has ways to combat winter allergies in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

