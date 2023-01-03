Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
Police ask for help to locate suspect in KC-area party killing
KANSAS CITY —An 18-year-old faces felony criminal charges in connection with the Dec. 11, fatal shooting of Robert Butler outside a Kansas City-area residence, according to Jackson County Prosuctor Jean Peters Baker. Vyshon D. Wilson of Independence faces Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. Wilson...
KCTV 5
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted by Life Flight after van struck tree
A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured after a van struck a tree Friday afternoon in Bates County.
Man accused of using AR-style pistol to kill victim at Independence apartment
A KCMO teen faces a second degree murder charge for a fatal shooting at the end of a party at an Independence apartment.
Video shows strangers follow boy, steal packages from Independence home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
KCTV 5
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Standoff with man who allegedly stabbed victim in KCMO ends
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff with a man who allegedly stabbed a victim Thursday. KCPD officers responded to the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Shawnee woman seriously injured in Wyandotte County crash
A Shawnee woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday on southbound Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County.
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Zoo announces birth of critically-endangered rhinoceros calf
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo says only about 740 eastern black rhinos are left in the wild, and just 53 in the in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. But the zoo made an announcement that one more will be added to the population of the critically-endangered subspecies.
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Dealing with wintertime allergies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold weather may bring a break to outdoor allergies, but do you still have sniffles that won’t go away?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has ways to combat winter allergies in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
