Autumn Hatton
4d ago
thats heart breaking.. I know their has to be accountability whenever a child dies, but I pray for him because this kid has to continue breathing everyday knowing hes the reason his baby is gone. I wouldn't even wish that kinda pain on my worst enemy.
3d ago
Unnecessary to put that last line in there as it’s not relevant and is only there to damage character. This is tragic enough, no need to add on to the parents still grieving!!
Related
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
EPD: Friday night search warrant linked to Tekoppel chase
There is a heavy police presence on Evansville's west side on Friday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
wevv.com
Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest
An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
104.1 WIKY
Man Receives Two Year Prison Sentence For Killing Man On Bicycle
Bradley Beadles was found guilty of causing a fatal bicycle crash in Gibson County and sentenced to prison on Thursday. Last April, Beadles was driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and opiates when he struck Tom Robb on his bicycle. The incident happened at the intersection of Water and...
14news.com
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after cigarette burns on one child’s palm and signs of beating on another child were discovered
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 27-year-old Andrea Arnana and 31-year-old Jose Zepeda, of Mitchell, on two counts of battery to a person under the age of 14, and neglect of a dependent. Arnana is also facing two counts of aiding, inducing, or causing a person...
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation
Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
WTHI
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges. It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise. According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
14news.com
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville man, Dwain Hughes was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Street at Oakdale Apartments. On Friday, Officials with Evansville Police Department say they were called after...
104.1 WIKY
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
WTHI
Clay City man to appear in court after he allegedly fired shots at a delivery driver, suspecting he was porch pirate
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a case of never taking the law into your own hands. Joe Wayne Tiefel of Clay City will appear in court later this month. That's after he allegedly fired shots at a delivery driver. On December 12, Tiefel reportedly confronted a Black driver in...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
vincennespbs.org
Man sentenced in human trafficking case with ties to Knox County
A Florida man is set to serve almost 10 years in prison after leading a forced labor and human trafficking operation that brought farm workers to Indiana. While their names are only abbreviated, according to court documents, four of those victims worked in Knox County. Bladimir Moreno pleaded guilty to...
wslmradio.com
Four From Bedford Arrested In Meth Bust
Four from Bedford were arrested for possession and dealing in meth after a lengthy investigation from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) All adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Denna K. Cooper, a 53-year-old Female from Bedford was arrested for:
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
14news.com
UPDATE: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug task force served a search warrant related to a chase earlier this week at the 1900 block of West Michigan Street.
Court docs: Bloomington man chased after drive-thru thieves while armed
A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he chased after people that stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru.
