Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Autoblog
Legendary 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger headed to Mecum auction
Street racing is dangerous and highly illegal, but some of the best automotive stories and icons came out of those scenes in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Unsurprisingly, many came from Detroit, and the car from one of the Motor City’s most entertaining stories is heading to auction. “Black Ghost,” the 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE (special edition) that dominated Detroit street racing in the 1970s, will cross the auction block at the Mecum Spring Classic in May.
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
wcsx.com
Win Tickets to the 2023 Novi Home Show
The region’s longest-running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan proudly presents The Novi Home Show. Bringing together a variety of home-related resources, including exhibits, booths, and seminars, The Novi Home Show is your one-stop destination for help with all home projects—big or small. It’s an opportunity to talk to representatives from local companies and meet experts who can design, build or complete your home renovation or landscaping projects. You can also learn about current home trends and the latest technology, and get helpful tips and advice.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Pheasants of Detroit
Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
insideradio.com
Screamin' Scott Randall
Screamin’ Scott Randall segues from nights at Beasley Media Group rock WRIF Detroit (101.1) to afternoons at classic rock sister WCSX (94.7), succeeding Dave Dahmer, who exited during company-wide cuts in October. Randall has been with WRIF for 25 years. “We didn’t have to look far to find the...
wcsx.com
Win Tickets to the 2023 Detroit Boat Show
At Huntington Place (Aka Cobo) The Progressive Detroit Boat Show is among the top shows in the country based on size, attendance, and sales. Hundreds of boats will be on display from top dealers from around Michigan and the Great Lakes, with more than 110 brands represented and 166 new models for 2023 on display!
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Restaurant Opening In Livonia
Those who have watched Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show know all about Chicken Guy. But for those who aren't privy to the chickeny goodness, it's an idea they say was hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restauranteur, Robert Earl, claiming that Chicken Guy! finally answers the age-old question of ‘‘what came first?’. The restaurant is set to open in March of this year, 2023 at 30130 Plymouth rd. in front of Dunham's west of the Red Lobster in Livonia. Their website describes their chicken selections as being unique from other restaurants:
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
This Foreclosed Detroit Castle is a Total Steal at Less Than a Half Mil
There's something royal about being the king or queen of your castle, even if it's just metaphorically, right? But this Detroit home, built to resemble a 19th-century castle in the United Kingdom, will make someone feel like an actual king or queen. According to the listing, there's currently an offer...
HometownLife.com
Livonia's Bill Brown Ford retains spot as world's top Ford dealer
Bill Brown Ford, a Livonia Ford dealer that's been in business for over 100 years, announced Wednesday that it managed to keep its spot as the world's top Ford dealer. The dealer first received the distinction in 2021, knocking a dealership in Florida out of the No. 1 spot. In 2022, Bill Brown managed to stay on top.
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
Have you seen any turkeys in your neck of the woods? Michigan DNR wants to know
People living in metro Detroit say they love seeing turkeys in their neighborhood and hope more are around in the years to come
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Comments / 1