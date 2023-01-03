According to a report from WGME 13, an inmate at a Maine correctional facility has passed away. Channel 13 is reporting that an inmate being housed at the Penobscot County Jail died on Tuesday night from what officials believe was likely a drug overdose. The report indicates that officers at the jail were alerted to a problem at about 8:20 on Tuesday evening.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO