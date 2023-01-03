Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
wabi.tv
Two arrested in Augusta drug bust
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested in Augusta Wednesday on drug charges. 31-year-old Zachary Magee of Winthrop and 27-year-old Samuel Barrows of Augusta were charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Augusta Police say the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office executed a search...
wabi.tv
Two charged for Ellsworth, Eastbrook thefts
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth police say two men are facing charges in connection with the burglary and theft of tools and equipment worth an estimated total value of $16,360. Police say Timothy Stanley, 29, of Bucksport and Jacob Carney, 31, of Eastbrook were both involved in a theft at...
Maine Inmate Died From a Potential Drug Overdose Tuesday Night
According to a report from WGME 13, an inmate at a Maine correctional facility has passed away. Channel 13 is reporting that an inmate being housed at the Penobscot County Jail died on Tuesday night from what officials believe was likely a drug overdose. The report indicates that officers at the jail were alerted to a problem at about 8:20 on Tuesday evening.
wabi.tv
Driver in Abbot home hit & run identified as a juvenile
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - We have some new information about the hit and run accident in Abbot on Wednesday. The driver involved in the Abbot home hit and run has been identified as a juvenile. According to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile swerved to avoid hitting a deer....
37-Year-Old Man Faces Charges after Throwing Drugs on Roof in Brewer, Maine
A 37-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after throwing packaged drugs on the roof of an apartment building in Brewer and resisting arrest. The Brewer Police Department said Abraham Frederick was also wanted on several warrants. Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden were looking for him on December 30 for an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation and another warrant for Operating Without a License.
Potential overdose death at Penobscot County Jail under investigation
BANGOR, Maine — A potential overdose death that occurred at the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday night is under investigation. Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, correctional officers were notified of an emergency in a quarantine unit at the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
wabi.tv
Waterville Police to receive pay raises
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council has approved increased wages and vacation time for its police department. The new rates start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives. The measures passed 6-1, but councilors’ sentiments were far more varied. One councilor...
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
truecountry935.com
5 in Skowhegan Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Three Mainers and two people Massachusetts are being charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Police seized guns and cash, along with the drugs with an estimated street value of about $9,000.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
foxbangor.com
Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington raises concerns for some locals
EDDINGTON — Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington has led to frustrations for some. The Maine Department of Transportation is building a new bridge in Eddington as the latest step in the I-395/Route 9 Connector Project, a six-mile stretch of highway that will run between Brewer and Eddington. Starting January...
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
wabi.tv
Bangor unveils two new electric vehicle chargers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has unveiled two new electric vehicle charging stations. One is in the Abbot Square parking lot across from the Bangor Public Library, and the other is in the Pickering Square Parking Garage. Funding came from the State’s Community Action Grant Program.
wabi.tv
Rotary Club of Waterville donates to Children’s Discovery Museum
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Central Maine museum is getting a boost of cash from another local organization as it works towards reopening its doors. The Children’s Discovery Museum of Central Maine, formerly located in Augusta, is still hard at work constructing its new space in Waterville. We’re told...
WGME
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
