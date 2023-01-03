ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

NFL screws Detroit Lions’ fans once again

Leading up to the 2022 season, I predicted that the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would potentially be for a playoff spot. Well, here we are leading up to the final week of the season, and the Lions’ final game COULD mean everything to them. Or, thanks to the NFL, it could mean absolutely nothing to the Lions in terms of a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’

As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Lions-Packers

The Detroit Lions will play at the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra in Wisconsin in an NFL game Sunday night between 8-8 teams with wild-card playoff implications. – The Packers can earn the NFC’s third wild-card spot with a win – they were 3-6 in early November.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game

In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (January 2023)

The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions pray as a team for Damar Hamlin

On Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin was living the dream as he was playing in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But following a routine tackle against Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and he is currently in critical condition. On Wednesday, Dan Campbell told the media that the Detroit Lions prayed for Hamlin as a team.
DETROIT, MI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions odds for Sunday Night Football Week 18 game of NFL season: spread, point total, money line

It's win and the Green Bay Packers' improbable run to the NFC playoffs is complete. A playoff berth could also be on the line for the Detroit Lions (that will depend on the result of the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday) when they take the field against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
GREEN BAY, WI

