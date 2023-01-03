Read full article on original website
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Dr Pepper Shake Is Back At Whataburger
A trip to Whataburger may be in store for those who are fans of Dr Pepper and shakes. The fan favorite, Dr Pepper shake is back in stores across Texas, but sadly, only for a limited time. Whataburger made the announcement on Tuesday, delighting people all across the Lone Star...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
This Easy New Hack Might Help Sell Out Your Empty Texas Airbnb
An Airbnb host went viral on TikTok recently with a new hack he discovered that sells his rentals like crazy. He decided to remove the 'cleaning fee' and raise the nightly rate. This minor adjustment actually led him to hit 100% occupancy on his various Airbnb properties. But, why?. It...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
Former UTEP head coach Rodney Terry takes over at Texas after firing of Chris Beard
AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — Former UTEP men’s basketball head coach (2018-21) Rodney Terry was named Texas men’s basketball interim head coach after Chris Beard was fired by the university on Thursday. Texas fired Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge after his fiancée told police he strangled and bit her. The school sent […]
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
2 people fell from border wall, taken to the hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
ktep.org
Rosales left El Paso DA office in shambles after year of turmoil
EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The state case against the accused shooter in the Walmart massacre faced big obstacles created by the county’s district attorney. Former district Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign by Dec. 15th to avoid possible suspension from office, rather than face a trial of alleged “misconduct” and “incompetence” as the county’s lead prosecutor. She faced a whirlwind of legal problems, including criminal allegations of tampering with witnesses and intimidation.
