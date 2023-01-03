ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneveld, WI

fox47.com

Gas leak in New Glarus forces temporary evacuations

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — People in businesses and residences in downtown New Glarus had to temporarily evacuate Wednesday due to a gas leak. The leak was reported just before 8 a.m. after officials said an excavator struck a gas line. The wind carried the gas into downtown. Firefighters checked...
NEW GLARUS, WI
fox47.com

Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week. The medical examiner says Steffen died shortly after being taken...
VERONA, WI
fox47.com

Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar

MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

DNR looking to give out $50,000 in e-cycling grants this year

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a total of $50,000 in grants to make the disposal of old electronics more accessible in the state. Applications are now open for the DNR’s E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for those hoping to organize a collection event or site over the next year.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Community supports local family trying to recover daughter's body following accident

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her family, her parents learned on Christmas evening she had sent a distress signal while on her trip after experiencing freezing rain and high winds.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
fox47.com

Forward Madison FC to open home season against Greenville Triumph SC

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC fans have a little more than three more months to wait before the Flamingos return to Breese Stevens Field to start their home season. The team announced Thursday it will kick off its home season at 6 p.m. on April 15 against Greenville Triumph SC. Tickets for the game are now on sale.
MADISON, WI

