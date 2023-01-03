SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her family, her parents learned on Christmas evening she had sent a distress signal while on her trip after experiencing freezing rain and high winds.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO