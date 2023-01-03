Read full article on original website
Gas leak in New Glarus forces temporary evacuations
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — People in businesses and residences in downtown New Glarus had to temporarily evacuate Wednesday due to a gas leak. The leak was reported just before 8 a.m. after officials said an excavator struck a gas line. The wind carried the gas into downtown. Firefighters checked...
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week. The medical examiner says Steffen died shortly after being taken...
Overdoses seen in emergency departments remains large, local doctor shares recent trends
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits...
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into...
DNR: 'Minimal' environmental impact from butter spilled during Portage dairy plant fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — As butter that spilled as a result of a fire at a Portage dairy processing facility earlier this week continues to move through the city’s wastewater system, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said environmental impacts of the spill have remained minimal. The fire at...
Grant County authorities enlist help of state investigators in search for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in Grant County have recruited state investigators to help find a man who has been missing from the Platteville area since early December 2022. Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen at a friend’s home outside of Platteville on December 4 of last year; law enforcement...
Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward
MADISON, Wis. — MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have...
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High...
MMSD opens emergency enrollment center after One City Schools' partial shutdown
MADISON, Wis. — A day after One City Schools announced it was ending operations for ninth- and tenth-graders due to staffing issues, the Madison Metropolitan School District has set up an emergency enrollment center to help students affected by the news. In a news release Friday afternoon, the district...
DNR looking to give out $50,000 in e-cycling grants this year
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a total of $50,000 in grants to make the disposal of old electronics more accessible in the state. Applications are now open for the DNR’s E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for those hoping to organize a collection event or site over the next year.
Community supports local family trying to recover daughter's body following accident
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her family, her parents learned on Christmas evening she had sent a distress signal while on her trip after experiencing freezing rain and high winds.
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting...
Forward Madison FC to open home season against Greenville Triumph SC
MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC fans have a little more than three more months to wait before the Flamingos return to Breese Stevens Field to start their home season. The team announced Thursday it will kick off its home season at 6 p.m. on April 15 against Greenville Triumph SC. Tickets for the game are now on sale.
