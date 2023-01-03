Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Police: USPS vehicle strikes, kills bicyclist in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities say an Omaha bicyclist is dead after being struck by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Friday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Saddle Creek Road and California Street. OPD says an investigation revealed that a semi-straight truck belonging to USPS was...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured after pursuit near Prague
PRAGUE, Neb. -- A deputy and a man from Prague were injured after losing control of their vehicles during a pursuit. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle that was allegedly speeding on Highway 79 near County Rd. N at 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 6. The deputy reportedly tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspect turned east on County Rd. N at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
KETV.com
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
klkntv.com
Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
Neb. man to lose house, pickup, $400K as part of drug sentence
LINCOLN — An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds as part of his sentence. On Thursday, Thomas J. Trouba, 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man sentenced for making fraudulent documents
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man was sentenced in court for making and transferring fraudulent documents. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Martin Alonzo Castro, of Fremont, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Castro was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents. He was sentenced to time served and has been in custody since his arrest on April 14, 2021. Castro will serve a three-year term of supervised release and will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm possession puts South Dakota man in prison for six years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Six years in prison was given to a South Dakota man due to a firearm possession charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 46-year-old Trentelle Clifton, of South Dakota, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 6. He was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received 72 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of killing two women undergoing competency evaluation, according to judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma is not fit to stand trial in the eyes of a Douglas County judge. The judge ordered Wednesday that Gage Walter be evaluated by physicians and psychologists from the Lincoln Regional Center, according to court documents.
KETV.com
doniphanherald.com
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
News Channel Nebraska
NC woman accused of providing handgun to juvenile
NEBRASKA CITY – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally wounded from a gunshot at his Fourth Corso residence on Aug. 12 is charged in Otoe County Court with unlawful transfer of firearm to a juvenile. Court records say police investigated the accidental shooting and seized a...
