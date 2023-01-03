Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0