ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUP6j_0k2FqEEF00

MIAMI (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said.

Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday, and crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel about 29 miles (46 kilometers) northwest of Cuba.

Once the migrants were rescued from their drifting boat, the Carnival Celebration crew members contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, which took them into custody offshore, said Matt Lupoli, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line.

“The ship resumed on its voyage with its scheduled itinerary unaffected and Carnival Celebration returned to Miami on Tuesday morning after a week-long Caribbean cruise,” Lupoli said in an email.

Lawyer claims facial recognition tool led to his client mistakenly being arrested in Georgia

Capt. Kate McCue, the skipper of Celebrity Beyond, posted video of Monday’s rescue on social media. In the video , she said that she turned the ship around after her chief officer noticed a glimmer on the horizon that turned out to be the migrants.

After the migrants were aboard the ship, crew members provided them with blankets, a change of clothes, food and a medical evaluation, she said. The Coast Guard was contacted.

“Thank you to all the crew who made this rescue possible,” McCue wrote.

Celebrity didn’t respond immediately to an emailed inquiry.

The rescues were made amid a wave of migrant landings in the Florida Keys in the past several days that the local sheriff’s office has called a “crisis.”

Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West.

Separately, 160 migrants arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over New Year’s weekend, and on Monday, around 30 people in two new groups of migrants were found in the Middle Keys.

“This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Monday in a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard crews patrolling South Florida and the Keys have been experiencing the largest escalation of migrations by boat in nearly a decade, with hundreds of interceptions in recent months. Most of the migrants are from Cuba and Haiti and are escaping economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
Uncovering Florida

Top 10 Florida Beaches for Spring Breakers

Affiliate links are in this article. Clickherefor more details. Miami Music Week is coming up in only a few short months and the locals know all too well what comes with it--college-aged mischief. However, Miamians are not the only residents living in a spring break hotspot! As a whole, Florida is a welcoming state featuring plenty of attractions and budget-friendly deals to match--quite an attractive pairing for any poor college student, so it's no wonder why Florida is often on the spring break itineraries. Whether you are looking to join in on the fun or avoid the massive crowds of young'uns like the plague, we rounded up the top ten beaches in Florida that are consistently popular for spring break.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy