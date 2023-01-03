Read full article on original website
Related
bet365 Ohio bonus code unleashes latest Bet $1, Get $200 bonus for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our bet365 promo code, new users in Ohio looking for action with no real downside on any sporting event today can receive a...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio looking to bet on any event today can get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers new Bet $5, Get $200 offer for January 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking for the best way to bet on any sporting event today can get a...
DraftKings promo code unleashes Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for NBA or NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers betting on any NBA or NFL game can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his children from drowning: reports
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after heroically saving his children from drowning in the ocean, according to multiple reports. Hillis’ children are reportedly OK, and it is unclear exactly how Hillis was injured in the incident. The news was first tweeted by...
Bills sign former Eagles defensive back after Damar Hamlin’s injury
The Buffalo Bills have signed former Eagles safety Jared Mayden for their active roster, the NFL team announced on Wednesday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
How to watch Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers (1/4/23): details, time, FREE live stream, odds
It will be the last-place Los Angeles Lakers playing host to the first-place Miami Heat on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. But there’s really not much different between two teams that figure to wind up in the NBA playoffs when the regular season ends. Game time is 10 p.m....
American Airlines stops service to 3 cities. Here are all 18 stops, including one in Pa., cut since the pandemic began
American Airlines has cut three more cities from its network, according to multiple reports. The carrier announced this week that it will no longer serve Del Rio, Texas; Columbus, Georgia, and Long Beach, California. That makes 18 markets that the American has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic, and...
‘He’s a legend’: Rex Ryan’s emotional words about Damar Hamlin’s recovery on ESPN’s NFL pregame has fans talking
Rex Ryan is trending on social media on this Saturday, and if you were wondering why, well … you really should go watch the video of him talking about Damar Hamlin on ESPN’s NFL pregame show. It’s rare television — raw emotion — as the former NFL head...
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect goes limp, stretchered off after hitting head on ice in ‘scary scene’ during Wilkes-Barre/Scranton game
Just days after Damar Hamlin’s frightening cardiac arrest and collapse on Monday Night Football, another frightening scene unfolded — this time in minor league hockey — Friday night. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander fell and hit his head on the ice in the third period of his...
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars football live stream (01/08/23): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) The Titans are currently on a six-game losing streak. They suffered a 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans (2-12-1) on Dec. 24— they also lost badly to the Cowboys last week, 27-13— where the team’s quarterback Malik Willis was 14-of-23 passing with just 99 yards and two interceptions. Derrick Henry had a productive day rushing on the ground where he had 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Key Penn State reserve linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship
Penn State entered the 2022 season with more than a few questions at the linebacker spot. Starters Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith had moved on and the lone returnee with significant starting experience was Curtis Jacobs. But linebacker was not a question mark by the time James Franklin’s Nittany Lions...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Free Live Stream (1/7/23): How to watch NFL, channel, time, odds
This certainly is a business trip for Kansas City. Following the NFL’s decision to cancel Monday’s previously suspended game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, the Chiefs can now claim the AFC’s top seed with a victory at Las Vegas. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Fans...
Sportsmanship matters, at the Bengals/Bills game and in Congress | Opinion
At this writing, the U.S. House of Representatives is tied up in knots by a handful of far-right dissidents who have decided to hijack the Republican Party for their own purposes. Even if the logjam is broken in favor of Kevin McCarthy, the new Speaker will find himself in a legislative straightjacket that will require constant groveling to a rebellious faction.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0