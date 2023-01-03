Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon
East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon. The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there...
Idaho State Journal
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP)—The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a...
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. ...
Idaho State Journal
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — City leaders in a small Utah town choked up this week as they expressed shock after a murder-suicide carried out by a fellow church member left eight people dead in their close-knit community, including five children who were classmates with their kids. Though shocking, family...
Idaho State Journal
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Idaho State Journal
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found...
Idaho State Journal
Trial reset for polygamous sect leader in northern Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — The trial date for a polygamous sect leader charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border has been pushed back. Samuel Bateman has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Arizona. He...
Idaho State Journal
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn...
Idaho State Journal
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
Idaho State Journal
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Comments / 0