Lawrence, KS

heartlandcollegesports.com

In the Nation’s Toughest Conference, Kansas Will Get Everyone’s Best Shot

The Kansas Jayhawks tipped off Big 12 play this week and it’s already looking like the conference will be one of the best in the nation from top-to-bottom. Not only is the conference depth apparent early in the season, but it appears the Jayhawks are going to get everyone’s best shot from game to game.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again

Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA, KS
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

Editor’s Note: Walmart provided 27 News this statement on January 4: “On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking […]
TOPEKA, KS

