Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
In the Nation’s Toughest Conference, Kansas Will Get Everyone’s Best Shot
The Kansas Jayhawks tipped off Big 12 play this week and it’s already looking like the conference will be one of the best in the nation from top-to-bottom. Not only is the conference depth apparent early in the season, but it appears the Jayhawks are going to get everyone’s best shot from game to game.
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again
Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Metropolitan Community College coach suspended for alleged altercation with player
A Metropolitan Community College coach has been suspended amid an investigation after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
Olathe school bus transportation changes begin this week
Olathe School District is implementing bus route changes starting Jan. 5 due to a shortage of drivers and increased driver absences.
Olathe family advocates for AED devices after son's sudden cardiac arrest
An Olathe family credits AED devices for saving their son's life nearly four years ago while playing baseball.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
WIBW
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
Longtime KC anchorman aims to be 'steward' of new congressional office
Mark Alford, who spent more than 20 years as a television anchor in Kansas City, will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
Editor’s Note: Walmart provided 27 News this statement on January 4: “On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking […]
Comments / 0