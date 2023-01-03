ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Kilgore introduces new police dog

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police department announced they have a new school-specific K-9 starting on Monday. The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo,” and he’s a 20-month-old German Shepard replacing a previous dog, Ruger, who is going to be spending his retirement as a lap dog, according to the police social media post.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman identified

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A custodial death report has identified a man that was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to the report, Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. […]
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

State report reveals name of suspect shot by officer in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed in front of the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman following a vehicle chase on Dec. 22, 2022. A state report indicates he would have been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft valued between $750-$2,500.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview has been identified

UPDATE: The body found in Longview on Monday has now been identified as 34-year-old Paul Stebbins II. Investigators say at this moment there is no criminal act suspected. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in […]
LONGVIEW, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses

An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Second Teen Dies From Idabel Shooting Incident

A second teen has died of injuries received in a triple shooting in Idabel on New Year’s Eve. The 19-year-old died Tuesday at a Tyler hospital, and another teen died at the scene of the shootings. A third teen suffered only a superficial wound, and paramedics treated and released him. The suspect, who is also a juvenile, remains in custody.
IDABEL, OK
easttexasradio.com

Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation

Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
LONE STAR, TX

