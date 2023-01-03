Read full article on original website
KLTV
Kilgore introduces new police dog
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police department announced they have a new school-specific K-9 starting on Monday. The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo,” and he’s a 20-month-old German Shepard replacing a previous dog, Ruger, who is going to be spending his retirement as a lap dog, according to the police social media post.
Man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman identified
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A custodial death report has identified a man that was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to the report, Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. […]
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
KLTV
State report reveals name of suspect shot by officer in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed in front of the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman following a vehicle chase on Dec. 22, 2022. A state report indicates he would have been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft valued between $750-$2,500.
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman that went missing in Gregg County found
UPDATE: According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Retha Pauls has been located. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday. According to officials, Retha Pauls was last seen in Longview at a home in the 3400 block […]
Smith County officials search for runaway 16-year-old girl from Lindale area
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home nearly three months ago. Alannis Skye Loving's father reported that she ran away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale on Oct. 18, 2022. Several leads on her location have been unreliable.
KLTV
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
Officials: Missing 77-year-old woman in Longview found
Earlier officials asked for the public's help locating Pauls.
Crews responding to crash between truck, motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a wreck between a truck and motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler Thursday morning. Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday near the Whataburger. There's currently no information regarding injuries. Texas...
UPDATE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview has been identified
UPDATE: The body found in Longview on Monday has now been identified as 34-year-old Paul Stebbins II. Investigators say at this moment there is no criminal act suspected. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in […]
news4sanantonio.com
Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses
An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok
TikTok users captured the inmate running through town.
East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
19-year-old identified after being arrested in shooting on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road around 3:17 p.m., officials said. Police have confirmed that Jacob Gore, of Tyler, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
easttexasradio.com
Second Teen Dies From Idabel Shooting Incident
A second teen has died of injuries received in a triple shooting in Idabel on New Year’s Eve. The 19-year-old died Tuesday at a Tyler hospital, and another teen died at the scene of the shootings. A third teen suffered only a superficial wound, and paramedics treated and released him. The suspect, who is also a juvenile, remains in custody.
easttexasradio.com
Lone Star Convenience Robbery Under Investigation
Marion County authorities continue investigating the armed robbery of Delton’s Convenience Store and gas station Hwy 155 in Lone Star. It happened on December 28 at about 7:10 pm. Store security shows the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier area. Investigators aren’t saying if the suspect got away with any cash or how much.
