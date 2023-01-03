ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Miguel Sapochnik Left ‘House of the Dragon’ After HBO Refused to Let His Wife Serve as Producer — Report

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTsPw_0k2Fnu7000

No show on television has more family drama than “ House of the Dragon ,” HBO ’s soap opera about the “ Game of Thrones ” Targaryen clan fighting for control of Westeros. And that drama apparently isn’t just onscreen, according to new reports about the showrunners of the hit series.

Shortly after the first season premiered in August, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced he was leaving the series, though he would continue to executive produce the series. At the time, HBO and Sapochnik framed his exit as an amicable one, with Sapochnik saying “it was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

However, according to a report from Puck — a media startup founded by former reporters at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, and The Atlantic — Sapochnik’s exit was far from amicable. The report says that his leave from the show was instead motivated by disagreements between him and HBO over his wife, Alexis Raben, and her involvement in “House of the Dragon.” Raben appeared in four episodes of the series as Talya, a lady-in-waiting to Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and is a credited producer on Season 1 of the show.

According to the Puck report, Sapochnik asked for Raben to be again included on the producing team for the show’s second season, only for HBO to refuse, pointing to her inexperience — Raben’s only producing credit is on Season 1 of the series. The report further says that HBO had to bring in a mediator to de-escalate the dispute, before Sapochnik decided to leave the show over the situation, firing his agents at WME before going to rival agency CAA with his wife.

HBO declined to comment on the story to IndieWire. Sapochnik currently has a first-look deal with the channel to develop new projects.

Prior to joining Season 1 of “House of the Dragon” as co-showrunner alongside creator Ryan Condal — who now will serve as the sole showrunner of the series — Sapochnik helmed six episodes of “Game of Thrones” starting in Season 5. On “House of the Dragon,” he directed the pilot and the seventh episode, “Driftmark.” In a story with The Hollywood Reporter before the series premiere, Condal admitted Sapochnik was hesitant to join “House of the Dragon,” telling him, “I’m never doing ‘Thrones’ again.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 Burning Questions After the ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale

“Yellowstone” Season 5 has been slow, to say the least. So slow, in fact, that this season is actually being cut into two halves with the latter debuting this summer. The midseason finale tried to inject some necessary action into a rather lackluster season, mainly with Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) duking it out, but overall it was more a spinoff for the upcoming Taylor Sheridan spinoff “6666,” starring long-time cast member Jefferson White as cowboy Jimmy, than it was wrapping up any significant threads. That being said, we were left with a few burning questions about what the...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Why Ayo Edebiri Didn’t Watch Certain Episodes of ‘The Bear’

Even Ayo Adebiri can’t bring herself to watch certain episodes of FX’s surprise smash “The Bear.” We get that, and so does Stephen Colbert. “The Bear” seemingly came out of nowhere, though IndieWire was a very early adopter. Technically, we may be bigger supporters than Adebiri herself. “I didn’t watch all the episodes, I think some were kind of hard to watch, if that makes sense,” Adebiri told Colbert on the January 4 “Late Show.” “There’s massive tension,” Colbert, a fan who had to stop at Episode 7 for a break, offered. The CBS late-night host said he and his wife have yet...
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
People

Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide

Susan Meachen seemingly returned to social media this week after her death was announced in a Facebook post in October 2020 More than two years after romance writer Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, she seemingly returned to the platform to reveal she is alive. Online friends and followers of Meachen believed she has been dead since late 2020, after someone claiming to be her daughter posted the news via her Facebook account, according to Insider and Rolling Stone. The post has since been deleted. The person claimed Meachen's...
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Variety

Hugh Jackman Begs Academy Not to ‘Validate Ryan Reynolds’ With ‘Spirited’ Oscar Nomination

Ryan Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell. But Hugh Jackman, who is preparing to star alongside Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, hopes the Academy refrains from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with a nomination. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said jokingly in a video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be...
netflixjunkie.com

The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future

The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
IndieWire

Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
The Independent

‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar

Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
Polygon

James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money

Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
TVLine

TVLine Items: HBO Max Pulls Looney Tunes, Roker's Today Return and More

Looney Tunes is the latest casualty of HBO Max’s library culling. The streamer has pulled Seasons 16-31 of the animated series from its service, which amounts to 256 shorts ranging from 1950 to 2004, Vulture reports. The site notes that HBO Max chose not to renew its license for the Warner Bros. shorts after it expired at the end of 2022. Looney Tunes is the most recent show to become a victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting efforts at HBO Max. Since early December, the streamer has cancelled FBoy Island, Legendary, Minx (which had been renewed for, and nearly completed production on, Season 2) and Love Life. Meanwhile,...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy