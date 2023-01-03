BetQL preview: What are the odds Commanders upset Cowboys?

The Washington Commanders (7-8-1 SU, 7-8-1 ATS, 5-10-1 O/U) have nothing left to fight for but pride against the Dallas Cowboys (12-4 SU, 10-6 ATS, 8-7-1 O/U) in a Week 18 battle. BetQL has all the projections, best bets and keys to victory you need to start making some profit while watching the Commanders close out their season.

BetQL is giving the Commanders a 23.62% chance to win this game outright and projects them to lose 25.5 to 19. As a result, the model is listing Dallas (-6) as a one-star value (out of five) and the over 42 total points as a four-star value at the time of this writing. You can find much more info on BetQL’s game page , including live odds and corresponding best bets.

It seemed like head coach Ron Rivera didn’t know his team would be eliminated if they lost to Cleveland and the Packers beat Minnesota this past week. He certainly knows now. Washington tried switching things up at QB by starting Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke, but the switch proved to be a disaster. Wentz threw three interceptions, and passed for just 143 yards in the game.

All they can play for now is pride, but they will still have to overcome a significant coaching trend… and their new mascot Tuddy. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is 20-3 ATS in a road game where the total is between 35.5 and 42 points over his career. He thrives in these projected low-scoring games.

