Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Orange Park Town Council to consider new dog parkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Assaulted St. Augustine bouncer speaks out after New Year’s Eve fight
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine bouncer who was hit over the head with a bottle during a New Year’s Eve fight is speaking out to Action News Jax. It happened at the White Lion just about an hour before the ball dropped to ring in the new year and it all started over impatience outside a bar.
Man pleads guilty to robbing bank to fund Florida movie production, officials say
ORLANDO, Florida — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank because he ran out of money for a movie he was filming in Florida. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Operation Bad Santa: SJSO retail theft operation leads to 11 arrests
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A recent undercover retail theft operation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) led to the recovery of $7,000 worth of stolen property. The SJSO Property Crimes Unit (PCU) Detectives, Deputies, and Intelligence Analysts recently conducted a proactive multi-week operation to combat retail theft, organized retail theft and other crimes at numerous locations across St. Johns County.
Attempt by Aiden Fucci’s attorney to keep court filing confidential is denied
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attempt by Aiden Fucci’s attorney to keep a new court filing confidential has been denied. He’s the teen accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her to death in May 2021. He has pleaded not guilty. St. Johns County court...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
St Augustine Local, “That Rick” opens a new restaurant called Kaliburger in St Augustine Florida
St Augustine, United States, 01/04/2023 / Vertex Viral /. Kaliburger is located at 2555 US-1 S, St. Augustine, FL 32086, the restaurant is easily accessible and has become a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike. The menu at Kaliburger features a range of delicious burgers made with high-quality...
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
Why did the SR-206 bridge cause delays for people this week?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When the State Road 206 Bridge in St. Johns County was shut down to traffic Tuesday afternoon, viewers said they wanted to know more about it. So First Coast News checked into the history of the bridge. Darrell Meade fished from under the State...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
St. Augustine, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said.
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores.
