Patrick
2d ago

He knew the risks when he signed up to play football, that's what people say when police or our military are injured or killed, "they knew the risks" same goes for him and the rest of them. Move on please it's getting old!! The thing that's different when it's a cop, most people cheer about them getting killed or injured and they don't get half the attention this guy is getting. MOVE ON

Douglas Ashe
2d ago

It takes a lot to hurt your heart if you're normal and healthy.I'm 46,smoked since I was 13.I'm 6'6" and am overweight.Don't get me wrong,I might stroke out today.But no way it would've happened to me at 24.

Independent Soul
2d ago

Where does the lung damage come from? His uncle mentioned it in another CBS article.

Related
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
RadarOnline

Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
SVG

Heroic Act Lands Madden Cover Athlete In Critical Condition

"Madden NFL 12" cover star, Peyton Hillis, was involved in an accident on January 5 that left him in critical condition. According to TMZ, Hillis saved his children from drowning, and information from reporter Alyssa Orange explained further that the former Cleveland Browns player was in Pensacola, Florida when the accident occurred. The details haven't been fully released, but Orange reported that Hillis was flown to the hospital, where he was brought to the intensive care unit.
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
CBS News

After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also...
Athlon Sports

Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.  Staying true to his ...
CNBC

Damar Hamlin showing signs of 'remarkable improvement,' the Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's brain function appears to be in good condition, the Buffalo Bills tweeted Thursday morning, following days of uncertainty and worry after the player's cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills...
