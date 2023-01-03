ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Endeavor Shares Tumble in Wake of Dana White Slap Video

By Emily Caron
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRzXa_0k2FnW7g00

Endeavor Group Holdings shares fell on Tuesday in a much bigger drop than the market at large. The company’s stock was down almost 8% in the afternoon and closed at a nearly 6% loss after a video surfaced showing UFC president Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico. The mixed martial arts promotion company is owned by Endeavor (NYSE: EDR ) and doubles as one of its most profitable businesses .

UFC declined to comment. A representative for Endeavor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sports, media and entertainment giant purchased a stake in UFC in 2016 for $4 billion—in a deal done with KKR and Silver Lake —and took full ownership of the popular MMA property in 2021 as part of its second bid to go public. White was once an equity holder in UFC; Endeavor acquired 100% of the company upon completion of its purchase.

The video of White hitting his wife was first published by TMZ. White, who has served as UFC’s president since 2001, issued a public apology Monday. Speaking to TMZ, White said he regrets the altercation and that there are “no excuses” for his behavior.

“You’ve heard me say over the years: There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said. “This is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed—but it’s also one of those situations that right now we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now.”

Anne White also said the altercation, during which she slapped Dana White before he slapped her back, was an isolated incident in a separate statement to TMZ. She attributed it to “drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.”

UFC is a high-cash flow business for Endeavor, which also owns talent agencies IMG and William Morris. Endeavor’s business spans from event management and data collection to media-rights consulting and content production.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Tom Brady, Steph Curry Connection to FTX Highlighted in SEC Complaint

In charging two former executives embroiled in the FTX scandal, the Securities and Exchange Commission stressed the roles played by “trustworthy public figures” in misleading Americans—a further sign that sports figures including Tom Brady and Steph Curry might become witnesses in FTX-related litigation and potentially face liability for their involvement.  Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang on Wednesday were charged with defrauding FTX investors, and the SEC’s complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, refers to FTX promoting Brady, Curry, the Miami Heat and MLB as reason to believe “FTX has the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sportico

Fired Texas Hoops Coach Could Sue Over Assault Arrest Fallout

On Thursday, the University of Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for cause a month after he was arrested for assault on a family/household member, which is a felony under Texas law. Beard’s attorneys are contesting the firing, which could lead to a breach of contract lawsuit. Beard, 49, is accused of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, at their home on Dec. 12. Texas suspended Beard following the arrest. However, Trew recanted her accusation on Dec. 23, saying Beard did not strangle her and that he acted in self-defense. Trew also maintained she didn’t intend for Beard to be arrested. The...
AUSTIN, TX
bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
MMAmania.com

Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments

ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first

Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
Boxing Insider

Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”

“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.
WASHINGTON STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested, accused of killing girlfriend in Mexico

UFC veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested by Mexican authorities after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and killing her. Local news outlet Tribuna de la Bahia on Tuesday reported that, Baroni, 46, was arrested Sunday in San Pancho, a town in the state of Nayarit in Mexico, after he contacted Policía Estatal Turística, who were patrolling the area, and informed them that his girlfriend, Paola, was unconscious in their room at the Jardín San Pancho Hotel.
MMA Fighting

Dana White’s Power Slap League removed from TBS programming schedule ahead of expected launch

Dana White’s Power Slap League is no longer listed on the programming schedule for TBS ahead of the expected launch on Jan. 11. The new organization started by the UFC president was supposed to debut next week following AEW Wrestling but an updated schedule shows that’s no longer the case. TBS has also removed Power Slap League from the network’s website. Front Office Sports first reported the removal.
MMAmania.com

Flu-ridden and low on funds, Bryce Mitchell would have had to ‘f—k off until February’ if pulled out of UFC 282

Bryce Mitchell’s 2022 ended in less-than-ideal fashion at UFC 282 this past month (Dec. 10, 2022). Originally, Mitchell had a fight lined up with fellow rising Featherweight contender, Movsar Evloev, in Nov. 2022 until injury forced Evloev from the bout. Mitchell (15-1) was rebooked for UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria and suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
ARKANSAS STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

What is the PFL? Key similarities, differences between rising MMA promotion and UFC

A little competition never hurt anyone. The Professional Fighters League provides that, in MMA in general and inside its cage. The PFL is one of the only major organizations in MMA that uses a point-based scoring system to determine a winner. Since 2018, it has signed fighters from all over, with the goal being to determine who the best MMA fighter is.
GEORGIA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
Sportico

Lionel Messi Hits 400M Followers on Instagram, Photo Becomes Most-Liked

Lionel Messi and Argentina captured the FIFA World Cup in dramatic fashion on Sunday, filling the only remaining hole in the global icon’s career resume. The game captured the attention of the world on TV and online. “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing,” Sundar Pichai, Alphabet and Google CEO, tweeted late Sunday night. Messi’s social media presence also hit a pair of major milestones after the landmark win. On Monday, he became only the second person on the planet with 400 million+ Instagram...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy