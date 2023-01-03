Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Lounges in $160,000 Outfit With Dior Sneakers on Private Jet

Georgina Rodríguez relaxed on her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s lux private jet, posting images of her stay in the aircraft on Instagram yesterday. However, Rodriguez’s surroundings were not the only luxurious part of the image. The star sat in an approximately $160,000 outfit that included cozy athleisure and designer footwear.

Rodríguez’s look consisted of a black corseted tank top, cardigan and matching leggings from Alo Yoga rounding out at $240 together. Overtop it all, the social media star sported a brown sable fur coat from Elpidio Loffredo at $11,823 which she wore with a $98 Alo Yoga knit beanie in ivory.

Further accessorizing, Rodríguez wore a gold Rolex Daytona with a green face that retails at $68,950 on The Watch Box — although the price can go up depending on the size, details and material. On her arm, the soccer player’s girlfriend toted an orange crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag with silver hardware. The same style is currently valued at $79,875 on 1St Dibs . Rodríguez further accessorized with a diamond necklace, bracelets and rings.

Keeping up the comfort, Rodríguez slipped into cream-colored Dior sneakers retailing originally at $1,120 with silver accents, a clear overlay and a chunky silhouette. The easygoing footwear is perfect for lazy days lounging around, allowing for a range of activities with a cozy and breathable fit.

Rodríguez has a penchant for fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

