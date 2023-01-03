ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Lounges in $160,000 Outfit With Dior Sneakers on Private Jet

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XHXm_0k2FnVEx00

Georgina Rodríguez relaxed on her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s lux private jet, posting images of her stay in the aircraft on Instagram yesterday. However, Rodriguez’s surroundings were not the only luxurious part of the image. The star sat in an approximately $160,000 outfit that included cozy athleisure and designer footwear.

Rodríguez’s look consisted of a black corseted tank top, cardigan and matching leggings from Alo Yoga rounding out at $240 together. Overtop it all, the social media star sported a brown sable fur coat from Elpidio Loffredo at $11,823 which she wore with a $98 Alo Yoga knit beanie in ivory.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Further accessorizing, Rodríguez wore a gold Rolex Daytona with a green face that retails at $68,950 on The Watch Box — although the price can go up depending on the size, details and material. On her arm, the soccer player’s girlfriend toted an orange crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag with silver hardware. The same style is currently valued at $79,875 on 1St Dibs . Rodríguez further accessorized with a diamond necklace, bracelets and rings.

Keeping up the comfort, Rodríguez slipped into cream-colored Dior sneakers retailing originally at $1,120 with silver accents, a clear overlay and a chunky silhouette. The easygoing footwear is perfect for lazy days lounging around, allowing for a range of activities with a cozy and breathable fit.

Rodríguez has a penchant for fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

PHOTOS : See all the joyous images from U.S. Women’s Soccer World Cup 2019 celebration .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Twins With Son Saint West in Matching Skims Snowflake Pajamas

Holiday season might be over now, but Kim Kardashian is still reminiscing about the fun festivities. On Tuesday, the reality superstar uploaded a series of adorable Christmas selfies with her eldest son, Saint West. Kardashian simply captioned the photos, “night” along with two red heart emojis. In the carousel-style images, the Skims founder and 6-year-old whom she shares with Kanye West were all smiles as they snuggle up on a couch. The mother-son duo was all smiles in the new images and clearly in the holiday spirit as they both wore matching outfits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Masters Date Night Style in Gray Suit and Sleek Black Lug Sole Boots with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber was spotted out in Los Angeles dressed dapperly on a date alongside her husband and musician Justin Bieber. The model meant business, showing her stuff in a gray two piece suit and black boots. The star’s ensemble was comprised of an oversized pinstriped blazer with a boxy silhouette worn overtop a plain gray cropped top. On bottom, the Rhode Skin owner sported matching gray pinstripe slacks featuring a slouchy fit, meaning that the style sat low on her hips. Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Slips on Gold Platforms With Hermès Birkin Bag for Al Nassr Unveiling Event

Georgina Rodríguez accompanied her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, on his official unveiling for the new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Jan. 3. The event took place at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rodríguez took to the field in a plain black turtleneck tucked neatly into high-waisted denim with a slouchy fit and wide legs. The social media personality shrugged on what appeared to be a lengthy black velvet cardigan that kept Rodriguez nice and cozy during the celebratory moment. As for accessories, the fashionista wore dangling gold earrings and toted a coveted hot pink crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin...
Footwear News

Marshalls Stores Closing Locations List Includes Philadelphia & Minneapolis Due to ‘Real Estate Strategies’

Marshalls shoppers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis will soon have to look for a new way to find discount savings as two of the retailer’s locations will close in the cities starting Jan.14.  The American mega-chain store is known as a place for fashion and home lovers to indulge in brand names for less and serves as the leading off-price retailer, with prices estimated to be 20-60% below full-price retailers.  RELATED: Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023 Vice President for communications at TJX, Marshalls’ parent company Andrew Mastrangelo told BestLife, “We are always assessing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Footwear News

Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates

Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes for Denim-on-Denim in Acid-Washed Jacket & Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski took her dog Colombo for walk in edgy style. The 31-year-old model was photographed today in New York City, while wearing a white cropped top layered with a black zip-up hoodie. She added an acid-washed jean jacket that featured a fur-embellished lining surrounding the cuffs and collar. She paired the look with matching bell-bottom jeans. Ratajkowski accessorized with black oval sunglasses. She opted for gold-toned jewelry with a pair of hoops, a beaded choker, and a bulky ring. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner & Lauren Perez Get ‘Sweaty With the Girls’ for 30th Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou, Justine Skye and Emma Chamberlin in Versatile Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is kicking off the new year with an intense workout session. The runway sensation was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., with her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Jan. 4. Jenner stepped out in sporty-chic style for the workout. “The Kardashians” star wore a green cropped windbreaker jacket that was outlined with purple and black lines, zipper detailing at the center and elastic cuffs. Jenner complemented the outerwear with black Alo High-Waist Airbrush leggings....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Halle Berry Unveils Go-To Beauty Products in Cozy Shawl Sweater With Midi Dress & Invisible Heels

Halle Berry is helping her fans kick off the new year in the best way possible. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram to share some of her favorite things that she thinks every woman should have. In the Instagram Reel, Berry unveils some of her go-to beauty products as well as the book that she is currently reading. In the recording, the “Catwoman” star unpacks items from brands like Knesko, Ogee and Virtue. “I wish everyone the Happiest New Year! I wanted to share some of my favorite things I think every woman should have in 2023. Hope these goodies bring...
Footwear News

Danielle Brooks Bursts With Color in Rainbow-Inspired Sweater Dress & Burgundy Boots on ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Danielle Brooks stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday night. Dressed colorfully, Brooks talked about ghosts and her new Broadway show entitled “The Piano Lesson,” playing now at the Ethel Barrymore theatre in New York. Wearing a rainbow-inspired outfit, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress modeled a Christopher John Rogers sweater dress with long sleeves striped with a multitude of colors. The dress is from Roger’s resort 2023 collection and it’s made from soft wool that’s intarsia-knitted. Christopher...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Puts Edgy Spin on Blazer & Leggings With Dr. Martens Combat Boots

Tia Mowry is continuing her sensational style streak in the new year. On Thursday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. Set to Drake’s “Teenage Fever,” the new image sees Mowry showcasing her winter wardrobe as she poses in the middle of a closet. The “Family Reunion” actress put an edgy spin on a sophisticated style moment for the occasion. Mowry wore a sharp grey blazer that included structured shoulder pads, large lapels, buttons on the side of the bodice and side slant square pockets. She layered the piece over an orange satin top. The entertainer complemented both...
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Embodies Biker Chic Style in Edgy Racing-Striped Leather Jacket and Lug Sole Boots

Kendall Jenner was photographed running errands in Los Angeles today dressed in a rather simple ensemble with edgy outerwear and winter boots. The model’s look consisted of a classic white cropped tee paired with also exceedingly classic high waisted denim jeans in a dark wash. Jenner’s top was worn layered underneath a cropped leather biker jacket featuring a yellow racing stripe and checkerboard printed panels, the zip-up outerwear kept open for a relaxed appearance. The Estée Lauder brand ambassador toted a black mini shoulder bag with gold hardware and wore thin black sunglasses reminiscent of styles worn by models like her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pregnant Blake Lively Shares Baby Bump Update in Black Sweats & Nike Air Max Sneakers

Blake Lively shared a funny progress picture of her ever-growing baby bump on Instagram yesterday. The “Gossip Girl” actress, who is expecting her fourth child with actor Ryan Reynolds, shared a side-by-side photo of her pre-pregnancy era and a current picture of her standing alongside personal trainer Don Saladino. The actress wore the same workout gear in both photos for comparison. Lively’s look was comprised of neutral athleisure like high-waisted lace-up leggings and black sweats.  The actress also wore a black sports bra on top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) Similarly, the before and after photos...
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Upgrades Power Suit With Latex Pants & Silver Sandals at ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere

Kelly Rowland upgraded a traditional power suit for her latest appearance. On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer uploaded an Instagram Reel as she gets glammed for the season two premiere of the Starz crime-drama series, “BMF.” The star-studded event was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Set to her hit single, “Ice” featuring Lil Wayne, the recording begins with Rowland getting her makeup done and eventually getting dressed for the evening. The chart-topping musician looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black latex...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Is a Mom On the Go in a Colorful Mickey Mouse Crew Neck and Yellow and Red Suede Adidas Sambas

Olivia Wilde was spotted in Los Angeles today dropping off her kids Otis and Daisy at guitar lessons. The mom of two sported casual clothing for the errand, along with some colorful kicks. The “Babylon” star was dressed in a colorful crew neck sweater in cream with Micky Mouse on the front riding a bike under a rainbow. Wilde wore the extremely cute top with plain light was denim “mom jeans” with distressed knee detailing, the trousers seemingly very fitting for the motherly task at hand. The mom on the go carried a large white tote bag on her shoulder and wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz

Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Ethereally Bold in Flowy Sheer Dress for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

Heidi Klum flexed her modeling skills in a dramatic promo posted to her Instagram yesterday for the season 18 of “Germany’s Next Top Model,” airing on ProSieben starting Feb. 16. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was draped in a Hannez Nogi sheer dress in pastel shades. The flowy garment was delicately placed in order to cover the model up. The rest of the costume was splayed out behind her, with strips of colorful fabric creating an ethereal scenery for the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Punctuated with a striking red manicure, Klum’s ensemble was...
Footwear News

Anitta Talks Her First Grammy Nomination in Studded Top & Gilded Sandal Heels With Billboard

Anitta sat down for an interview with Billboard. The Brazilian singer spoke to the publication about her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, finding success in the American music scene, and teased some upcoming music — and she did all while wearing an effortlessly chic ensemble with gilded heels. The “Envolver” singer wore a sleek graphic long-sleeve top that was slightly cropped for a more daring fit. The style gave off a faux-denim look and was lined with gold studs. On bottom, Anitta wore khaki-colored high-waisted trousers with a boxy, oversized fit and large pockets. Although her outfit is simple, the...
Footwear News

Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’

Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
Footwear News

Footwear News

183K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy