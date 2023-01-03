16-year-old shot, killed at Mansfield hotel: Police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed at a Mansfield hotel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a gunshots inside the building.

A 16-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying dead inside a staircase, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy and the victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to reach out to Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

