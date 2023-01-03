ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Senator JD Vance officially sworn into office

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – JD Vance has officially been sworn into the United States Senate.

Joined in Washington, D.C. by his wife and three children, Vance became the 58th person to serve as a U.S. Senator for the State of Ohio.

“I am honored to represent the great state of Ohio in the United States Senate. Throughout my campaign, Ohioans from all over the state issued a similar reminder: don’t forget where you came from. I view this, more than anything else, as the mandate for this office,” Vance said.

Back in November, Vance pulled away in a tight race against Congressman Tim Ryan to win former Senator Rob Portman’s seat by a margin of 53% to 46%.

“I hope that with this position, I can lend my voice to the millions of working- and middle-class Ohioans who have been left behind by decades of failed leadership in Washington. We have a great deal of work ahead of us. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown previously released a statement congratulating Vance on winning the election.

“I look forward to working with J.D. when it’s in the best interest of all Ohioans and continue the work Senator Portman and I have done to move our state forward, ” said Brown.

