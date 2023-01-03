How to prevent your roof from collapsing this winter

Winter can often be a stressful time of the year for home and property owners, with the risk of freezing pipes, heating issues, and collapsing roofs all present. However, there are some tips you can use to prevent catastrophes from happening.

A new report from the Society Insurance Team shared a few ways to prevent your roof from collapsing under snow this winter season.

At the top of the list is keeping your gutters and downspouts clear of snow, ice, or any other blockage that could limit drainage.

The insurance company shared that this can be one of the most important things property owners can do to prevent collapse.

When gutters and downspouts are full of debris, melting snow is unable to escape, often causing water to pool, most frequently on flat roofs.

A Georgia-based roofing company, SSR Roofing , shared that inspecting your roof for any cracks before snow accumulates is also crucial to preventing possible collapses. If a crack is discovered, contacting an expert to help fix the issue should be the next step.

Another way to help prevent collapse is to remove snow and ice from roofs frequently, especially in places that get a lot of snow.

Among reasons for collapse includes sloped roofs causing refreezing on eaves, leading to ice dams or backup under shingles; faulty construction of the roof; or older buildings having outdated building codes.

The report also mentioned several signs that a roof may be on the verge of collapsing, which includes sagging ceilings; wet and/or stained roof tiles; severe/repeated leaks; sagging sprinkler heads; doors and windows being hard to close; and creaking or popping noises coming from the roof.

Winter also brings other risks besides snow, including colder temperatures. FEMA has shared a list of five things to do in case of a winter emergency.

This includes keeping your body warm if you are stuck without heat or shelter; taking steps to keep your house warm if the heat goes out; never using a portable generator indoors; having an emergency kit in your car; and winterizing your vehicle.