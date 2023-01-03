Local credit union designated as Military Friendly Employer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Union Square Credit Union on Tuesday announced the credit union has earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Friendly Spouse Employer designations.

According to a press release from Union Square, institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

The release said over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Local Union Square officials said 2022 marked 65 years of Union Square serving Sheppard Air Force Base and the greater Wichita Falls area, a tradition they are proud to continue.

In addition, this year, Union Square was selected to adopt the 82d Comptroller Squadron as part of the 63-year-old Squadron Adopter program, which focuses on maintaining exemplary relations between the military station at SAFB and the surrounding communities.

Union Square Credit Union will be showcased in the 2023 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

