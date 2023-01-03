UC Offensive Lineman Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Cincinnati is down to one starter left on the 2022 protection unit.

CINCINNATI — The mass exodus from the Bearcats' offensive line room continued on Tuesday as redshirt senior guard Lorenz Metz declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I want to thank the University of Cincinnati, the coaching staff, and my professors for investing and believing in me throughout my journey," Metz said in his statement. "It is because of them that I am confident and equipped for this next stage of life. I also want to thank my friends and family, both in Germany and the United States, and especially my wife, for the love they have given me. With their support, they have enabled me to face what once felt impossible. With this, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

The German entered a starting role during the 2021 season at right guard for eight games and dealt with injuries this past season before starting the final five games of the campaign.

He was a solid player at right tackle and guard during his career, which included All-AAC First Team honors in 2021. He is a massive loss with a year of eligibility remaining.

The offensive line, wide receiver, and cornerback are now top priorities in that order from the transfer portal.

Only starting center Gavin Gerhardt remains up front, and he was a backup before Jake Renfro was lost for the season before Week 1. Swing lineman Dylan O'Quinn also remains after slotting in and out of the starting lineup in 2022.

Starters in RT Joe Huber (transfer), LT James Tunstall (draft), C Jake Renfro (transfer), and LG Jeremy Cooper (draft) are all starting new journeys. Cincinnati does have a pair of offensive linemen coming in that have strong starting potential in Luke Kandra from Louisville, and Trevor Radosevich from Penn.

Metz isn't among the top 654 players on the consensus NFL big board . Of the 14 Bearcats to declare for the draft this cycle, Ja'Von Hicks, Josh Whyle, and Ivan Pace Jr. are the only

Click here for all of the latest transfer portal updates as Cincinnati tries to reshape its offensive line.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Legend Desmond Ridder Wins First NFL Game As Starter With Falcons 20-19

Three-Man Weave: Temple Stifles UC's Offense 70-61

UC Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Bearcats Edge Rusher Jabari Taylor Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair Of Four-Star Running Backs

Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School's History

NFL Executives Overwhelming Name Sauce Gardner NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

2022 UC Football Signing Day Tracker

UC Cornerback Arquon Bush Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Kelce Brothers Make 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

UC Running Back Charles McClelland Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Viktor Lakhin, Ody Oguama, Wes Miller Discuss 72-54 Win Over Detroit Mercy

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls 72-54 Over Antoine Davis, Detroit

Watch: UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Discusses Transfer QB Emory Jones, 2023 Football Class

UC Offensive Tackle James Tunstall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Desmond Ridder Hypes Up Falcons, Hits Drake London Over The Middle In first NFL Start

Final Huddle: UC Falls Flat Against Louisville 24-7 In Fenway Bowl

Look: Louisville Brings Keg Of Nails To Fenway Bowl; UC Releases Final Hype Video Of 2022 Season

Look: UC Rocking 'The Cats' Throwback Uniforms Against Miami

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk