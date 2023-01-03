ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
outsidemagazine

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

These Florida Towns Are Better In The Winter

As the winter approaches here in Florida, two things happen: Temperatures (finally!) begin to cool off around the state, and a lot of popular destinations around the Sunshine State are quieter…until schools are out for the holidays, that is. In a state as geographically diverse as Florida, average high...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

DeSantis activates Florida National Guard amid influx of migrants

Florida's governor signed an executive order Friday activating the state's National Guard as the Florida Keys manages a major influx of people fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations. The order also directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to...
FLORIDA STATE
thrillgeek.com

Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal

Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
rv-pro.com

2023 Florida RV SuperShow Set for Next Week

The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) is hosting the 38th annual 2023 Florida RV SuperShow on Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22. The Florida RV SuperShow will again be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. The 2023 SuperShow will have representation from every major RV manufacturer...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy