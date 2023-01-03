WATCH: Teen hailed as hero after leaping into freezing creek to save friend

A teenage boy in Maryland is being called a hero after leaping into an icy creek to save his friend.

Crews were called to the scene on December 26 after getting a report of two teenagers in distress at the Cattail Creek off the Magothy River in Severna Park, about 20 miles south of Baltimore, WBAL-TV reported.

One of the teens had fallen into the frozen water, and the other jumped in to save him.

The teen who fell in safely reached the shore but the other was submerged in the icy water, clinging to a dock piling when help arrived.

Sgt. Katherine Beall, one of the responding officers, told WBAL-TV the teen was shivering and begging for help. She tossed him a life jacket and prepared a rescue rope.

"Officers were able to pull the child to safety and get him to an ambulance. Officers learned that the child they rescued did not fall into the creek but jumped in, in a heroic attempt to rescue his friend," Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement.

The department shared video of the "frightening scene" on Facebook.

As soon as the teen was pulled from the freezing water, the officers commended him for his heroics.

"That was a brave effort you did there," Beall exclaimed.

Both teens are expected to be fine.