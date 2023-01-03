Read full article on original website
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Take Note: The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas in ’23
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. But we're all aware there are dangerous cities and towns in our state. Surprisingly this list is made up mostly of smaller cities, suburbs, and towns, aside from Houston, TX, which lands at No. 7.
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
KTRE
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Did you win? 2 $40,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold somewhere in Texas
Well, it seems the country will have their wallets at the ready to play for the near $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday as no one in the country won the $785 million jackpot Tuesday, but that didn't stop some lower-level prizes from being won.
$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Texas, But Did Anyone Win The Jackpot?
One lucky Texas resident just won $1 million in the latest Mega Millions drawing.
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
SNAP benefit extension continues in January, to end in February
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has extended the allocation of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, food benefits for January. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the commission is providing more than $344.1 million […]
southarkansassun.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Extends SNAP Benefits Until February 2023, Here’s How Much Each Eligible Family Can Get
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the SNAP benefits in the state will be extended until February 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that a one-time SNAP benefit will be given to the residents in Texas since they were not able to participate in the Summer Pandemic- Electronic Benefit Transfer. It gave each qualified resident in the state an amount of $391.
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for January 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The Texas Health and Human Service Commission is providing over $344.1 million to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “As we enter the new year, we’re proud to continue...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Texas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
