ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Bull

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Can We Please Adopt This Amarillo City Flag?

Okay, when it comes to city flags, Amarillo might be beaten. Just take a look and compare. Amarillo's flag, when compared to our Northwest Texas neighbors just seems....boring. The colors, the design, the almost obnoxious bold font, it all just seems so outdated for a city that's making as much...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline

It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Wind. Would You Trade It For Another Annoyance?

There's nothing I love more than a good hypothetical. You know, one of those things where someone says, "what if XYZ turned into ABC and we got EFG?" kind of things. Well as I was doing my daily troll of Reddit, I saw one that really made me stop and think. Now, it's a TRUE hypothetical because it's not anything we can change or create, but I thought it was an interesting hypothetical question.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?

Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Experts share what the year 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith for 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the entire Panhandle experiencing moderate drought or worse, Lake Meredith’s water level continues to drop. “Well the level of Lake Meredith is kind of dependent on how much rain or snow we’re getting and runoff into it. La Niña years generally bring less precipitation than normal during the winter months, but it’s the dry time of the year anyway. January, February and December are the driest of the year for us,” says Dave Oliver, NewsChannel 10′s Chief Meteorologist.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Winter Salad Recipe with United

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life. 1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above. 2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy