How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
Can We Please Adopt This Amarillo City Flag?
Okay, when it comes to city flags, Amarillo might be beaten. Just take a look and compare. Amarillo's flag, when compared to our Northwest Texas neighbors just seems....boring. The colors, the design, the almost obnoxious bold font, it all just seems so outdated for a city that's making as much...
The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline
It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
Amarillo Wind. Would You Trade It For Another Annoyance?
There's nothing I love more than a good hypothetical. You know, one of those things where someone says, "what if XYZ turned into ABC and we got EFG?" kind of things. Well as I was doing my daily troll of Reddit, I saw one that really made me stop and think. Now, it's a TRUE hypothetical because it's not anything we can change or create, but I thought it was an interesting hypothetical question.
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Blind Date Without A Person? Amarillo Has Such A Thing Now.
It's something you hear about if you're in the dating scene quite often. The dreaded blind date. You know, the one your Mom set you up on? Maybe a friend has a friend who they think you'd be great for?. Well, the blind date has now become something more, something...
Amarillo Food Challenge Brings This Family Lifetime Memories
You would think that every single new thing has been tried. Especially when it comes to food challenges. We have really young people who try to eat something crazy. You have older people as well. Even famous people try their hand at taking a part in a food challenge. Some...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Amarillo Schools are Filling Those Blank Spaces with Happiness
I have spent many days walking the halls of Wolflin Elementary School. That is where my daughter went to school and where I was the yearbook staff for many years. I miss those much simpler times. I have spent many days in their cafeteria. I would go and have lunch...
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?
Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
Amarillo is One of the Worst Cities for Keeping Resolutions
We have made it into 2023, some people enter the year with expectations, and some don't. The new year brings resolutions for many people, which are goals they aim to achieve in 2023. However, it may be harder for those in Amarillo to keep those resolutions. According to a new...
KFDA
Experts share what the year 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith for 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the entire Panhandle experiencing moderate drought or worse, Lake Meredith’s water level continues to drop. “Well the level of Lake Meredith is kind of dependent on how much rain or snow we’re getting and runoff into it. La Niña years generally bring less precipitation than normal during the winter months, but it’s the dry time of the year anyway. January, February and December are the driest of the year for us,” says Dave Oliver, NewsChannel 10′s Chief Meteorologist.
Myhighplains.com
Winter Salad Recipe with United
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia is back with a delicious and healthy recipe to add to your life. 1. In a large bowl, layer all vegetables and fruit in the order listed above. 2. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to serve immediately.
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
